Museum at Large | art project puts heritage on the streets

Museum objects will be transformed and transported onto the streets of Exeter this autumn in Museum at Large, from Exeter’s Royal Albert Memorial Museum & Art Gallery (RAMM).

Artists, creative collaborators and museum professionals will create a vibrant programme of activity, culminating in four temporary outdoor art commissions on show in the city centre from Friday 29 to Sunday 31 October 2021.

Ambitious and adventurous

The ambitious and adventurous new public art project which will take place in Exeter city centre has been funded through an Arts Council National Lottery Project Grant.

Rob Bowman has been appointed Creative Producer for the project. With extensive experience as a curator and producer of internationally-recognised public realm art and culture projects, Rob has held senior roles at Arnolfini and Artangel, amongst others.

Rich collection

Rob told ArtsCulture: “This inspiring event will seek to celebrate RAMM’s rich collection and reconnect communities to their museum. RAMM will seek proposals from artists who specialise in uplifting, engaging and surprising work using light, sound and interactive technology, media all suited to being experienced outside.”

Councillor Amal Ghusain, Exeter City Council’s lead for Communities and Culture said: “Museum at Large uses culture and creativity to help our city and communities recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Culture and creativity

“It will provide a positive experience and create a memorable, shared moment in the year as well as helping to drive footfall and economic growth for Exeter city centre. This project is made possible thanks to public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England and we would like to thank them for their support.”

Phil Gibby, South West Area director for Arts Council England, said: “We’re extremely pleased to support Museum at Large through our Project Grants funding programme, thanks to investment from the National Lottery.

Opportunities

“The project will offer valuable employment and commissioning opportunities for freelance creative practitioners after what has been an extremely difficult year. At the Arts Council, we know that investment in cultural activities brings people together, creates good jobs, attracts visitors and develops a sense of pride, which is why we are so thrilled to support this project from RAMM.”

Expressions of Interest for the project are sought from artists across the UK; details will be available shortly at rammuseum.org.uk/MuseumatLarge

top image: “Up the RAMM Exeter” by Glamhag is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0