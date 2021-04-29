Homebuying: Is There Really a Financially Best Time to Buy?

0

Buying a home is one of the biggest investments we make in our lives. However, while the average house price in the UK is valued at £249,633, the cost of mortgages among other factors means that the total cost of the home-buying process can vary between individuals.

Even then, house prices continue to rise year on year. In England, house prices have increased by 7.6% in the past year. Competition spurred on by the housing crisis may mean that this increase is set to continue. This raises the question: when is the best time to buy?

‘Immediately’ is not always the answer. The true cost of a house will depend on your personal finances when you buy, and it can vary depending on which financial schemes you use to help you on your homebuying journey. Jumping into a sale too soon can cost more than it’s worth.

Here, we explore the options for buying your house, what schemes you can take advantage of, and when to buy your home.

Government schemes

On 3rd March 2021, Rishi Sunak unveiled his latest budgetary plan for the nation. Included in this were schemes for home buyers which may make the process of climbing the property ladder easier for many people.

Stamp Duty holiday extension

The Stamp Duty holiday extension reduces the tax paid when buying properties. Under this scheme, homebuyers will only pay stamp duty on properties above the value of £500,000. This scheme was set to end on 31st March 2021. However, the Government has extended this until 30th June 2021.

Buying a property within this timeframe could save homebuyers up to £15,000 before the tax break ends.

The sale of properties must be completed before the 30th June deadline. However, the opportunity to save on Stamp Duty could be extended based on your buying choices. One national housebuilder, St. Modwen Homes, has its own Stamp Duty holiday extension which is available on a selected number of homes until 30th September 2021. Buying a new build property with this company can help you save thousands beyond the Government’s June deadline when you buy houses in Eastwood or houses in Newton-le-Willows, among many other locations. The housebuilder has also launched a new ‘Mortgage Paid’ offer for those buying a new-build home. Available on selected homes at developments across the country, the company will essentially pay up to six months of your mortgage. So, if you’re ready to buy now, it may already be the best time! The offer is only available for a limited time, but being six months mortgage free could save you thousands.

5% mortgage deposit

A new mortgage scheme has enabled lenders to offer mortgages to more homebuyers with lower deposits from April 2021. The Government-backed 95% loan-to-value mortgage scheme means that first-time buyers and current homeowners will be able to purchase a home with just a 5% deposit.

The scheme will run until December 2022. So, if you want to take advantage of this new offer, applying for a mortgage before this deadline may be the best time to buy. A lower deposit means that you will have more money in your pocket on moving day to help furnish your new home, or some extra cash to save for a rainy day.

The scheme is similar to the Help to Buy: Equity Loan which is solely available for first-time buyers who are buying a new-build home. So, if you’re a first-time buyer, there’s still plenty of time to save up for a mortgage deposit and buy your dream home.

First-time buyer?

As mentioned above, it’s now easier for first-time buyers to get onto the property ladder with help from the Government-backed Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme. Similar to the 95% LTV mortgage scheme, first-time buyers can also use a 5% deposit to buy their home.

The key difference with the Help to Buy scheme is in eligibility and how the finances are organised.

Firstly, you must be a first-time buyer and be buying a new-build home, and you will need a 5% deposit of the value of the property. The Government will provide an equity loan of up to 20% of the property value (or 40% in London), which is interest-free for the first five years. This means you will only need to borrow 75% of the property value from a mortgage lender.

The total value of the property is capped depending on where you’re buying the house, but they’ll likely be above a first-time buyer’s budget. The regional caps range from £261,900 to £600,000:

Region Price cap East Midlands £261,900 West Midlands £255,600 South West £349,000 Wales £300,000 North West £224,400 South East £437,600 London £600,000

This scheme runs between April 2021 and March 2023.

Best time to save

If it’s not looking like the best time to buy for you right now, it’s always the right time to save. For those buying their first home, Help to Buy schemes along with various ISAs mean that you can prepare for your homebuying journey.

Unfortunately, you can no longer open a Help to Buy ISA. But those with existing accounts can continue to deposit up to £200 each month. When you buy your first home, the Government will top up your savings by 25%. You can save up to £12,000 and receive an extra £3,000 from the government. This incentive gives you up until November 2029 to save and until November 2030 to claim the 25% bonus.

Another scheme that is open to new savers is the Lifetime ISA allowance scheme. You can put up to £4,000 into your ISA each year and the Government will top it up by 25% at the end of the tax year.

This isn’t a scheme for those looking to buy a home in the short term. The money must be in the account for at least one year. The money must also be used to buy your first home, otherwise, the funds are available to withdraw when you’re over 60. You’ll be charged a 20% withdrawal fee if you withdraw the money before you’re 60.

Remember, the higher the mortgage deposit, the lower the loan amount and, therefore, the lower the repayments.

It can be argued that this is an exciting time for those who are buying a home — especially for first-time buyers. New schemes mean that those with a proactive nose to hunt out the best deals can save thousands when they buy a home. But ultimately, there’s no set date for the best time to buy. It’s up to you and your finances. The new buying schemes will be useful for those looking to buy their home in the near future as thousands of pounds can be saved. But those who are planning ahead should aim to save as much as possible before they buy their home, as in the long term, larger deposits make the mortgage application and mortgage repayments easier.

