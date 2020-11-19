Riptide / climate change and capitalism

0

The new issue of the Riptide Journal is a sobering collection as the writers describe the links between climate change and capitalism.

The climate crisis

Writers from around the world and climate scientists have penned powerful and thought-provoking pieces about the climate crisis for the new anthology.

Action now

Riptide brings to life the cliff edge facing the earth through words, metaphors, images and scientific argument. Those who wrote for the anthology argue human survival depends on action now.

The pieces were chosen following a call-out last year by Riptide Journal editors Dr Virginia Baily and Dr Sally Flint, who then filtered through hundreds of submissions to select the poems, stories and science writing that appear.

The authors include University of Exeter academics Professor Corinna Wagner, Professor Martin Sorrell, Dr James Dyke, Dr Elena Kozlova, as well as Met Office experts Professor Peter Stott and Dr Natalie Garrett. There are also pieces from University of Exeter alumni Kim Squirrell and undergraduate student Sylvie Lewis. Authors also include Wes Lee from New Zealand, Habib Mohana from Pakistan and American poet Fred Voss.

A brighter, cleaner, greener future

Dr Baily said: “During the lockdown it felt as if the world had paused, and this made writers search for words that imagined a brighter, cleaner, greener future. Coronavirus has also reminded us how different countries are connected. But the pandemic has meant climate concerns are not at the top of the policy agenda in many countries, so this collection is pertinent.

Tentative hope

“No author claims to have the solution, unfortunately. Instead they offer a tentative hope that humankind will dare to change. The pieces are beautiful, insightful, occasionally uplifting and leavened with humour, mainly of the gallows kind.”

Dr Flint said: “The pieces in the rich and varied collection fall into four main categories: the edge of the cliff; over the edge; the ledge on the cliff-face; stepping back from the edge. The writers have attempted to describe the status quo, the state of our planet and its causes. Some describe dystopian or post-apocalyptic futures, with attempts to save the world using technology.”

For more on climate change and capitalism along with the various cliffs, pop over to the Riptide site or Twitter.