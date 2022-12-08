Roohdaar: Prankur Chaturvedi’s new book is a collection of Nazms and Shayaris which will touch and heal your soul!

Prankur Chaturvedi’s new book, Roohdaar is out and now available on online e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

In a press statement, Prankur said, “Roohdaar is an attempt to express a varied range of emotions that we experience in different relationships. As the name suggests, the stories (kahaniyaan) and poems (nazm/kavitaayein) act as a soul and help the readers to meet with their own self. The main objective behind writing and creating this collection is to keep the art & heart alive. This piece of art has been presented in a contemporary style (transliterated version) keeping a larger reader base in mind. It is a collection of Nazms and Shayaris which will touch and heal your soul”

A Corporate Lawyer by profession and a Poet by passion, Prankur Chaturvedi has written many poems which are a blend of real life situations and an imaginary world. He is also a Playwright and Filmmaker.

Prankur has staged two plays “Aalam Dost” and “Azaad Rooh” in Mumbai, India and also directed a Film, “#Un(Filtered) Love,” which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The key element of his writing process is to explain the most complex emotions in the simplest way possible.

