RAMM among six SW museums to bag Arts Council funds

Exeter’s RAMM is among six SW museums to receive £393,146 for 2019-2020.

The award, from Arts Council England, is part of the third round of Designation Development Funding, drawn from the National Lottery.

The Designation Development Fund supports projects that ensure their long-term sustainability, maximise public value and encourage the sharing of best practice across the sector.

The Designation Development Fund provides funding for organisations already recognised by the Designation Scheme, which champions national and internationally significant collections held in museums, libraries and archives.

Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery has been awarded £79,500 for Ancestral Voices, which will reveal the untold stories of RAMM’s World Cultures collections and donor histories through new scholarship, documentation and interpretation. The project will culminate in a major public exhibition, accompanied by participatory events and activities, as well as the commissioning of a new artwork.

The five other successful SW Museums are:

National Motor Museum Trust has been awarded £74,527 for The Golden Arrow – Shot from the Past, Aimed at the Future, which will use augmented reality and historic collections to explore the Golden Arrow car that broke the world land speed record in 1929.

Bristol Museums has been awarded £89,898 for Digging for Delft, which will fund a project curator to research archaeological material from Bristol delftware kiln sites and records at Bristol Archives, complete the digital catalogue and facilitate future research. The project will culminate in new gallery and online displays and an international delftware symposium. ​

The Tank Museum has been awarded £34,652 to support the long-term sustainability of its world-leading collection of tanks and armoured fighting vehicles. The project will fund experts from the around Europe and the UK to share their knowledge with The Tank Museum staff, helping to ensure that they are leaders in the field. ​

Telegraph Museum Porthcurno has been awarded £67,500 for Porthcurno 150: Connect With Us, which will make the museum’s designated collection available online to a global audience for the first time. An online catalogue will allow researchers to connect with the museum from all over the world.​

Wiltshire Museum has been awarded £47,069 for A Wealth of Knowledge: Unlocking a Decade of Archaeological Research, a joint project with The Salisbury Museum which whereby the museums will work with researchers to further explore the archaeology collections and highlight new research potential in currently underdeveloped areas. The project will culminate in a combined Wessex Museums online database.

Phil Gibby, area director, South West, Arts Council England, told ArtsCulture: “We are delighted to support the excellent collections of six museums in the South West through our Designation Development Fund, with thanks to the National Lottery.

“Support for the long-term sustainability of these Designated collections will help maximise their public value and allow more people to experience the benefits that cultural activity can bring.

“This important funding will encourage collaborations and the sharing of best practice across the museum sector both in the South West and the country as a whole.”

top image: Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery. Photo by Simon Tutty © 2019 Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery