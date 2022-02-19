Epilogue | Anna Budanova animates Olovson’s new track

0

There’s pensive joy in neo-classical artist Olovson’s track Epilogue, which has been wonderfully captured by Anna Budanova in the animated video.

The surreal video accompanies the tune to Epilogue, which appears on Olovson’s upcoming album, Storytelling which will be released on the 4 March.

Surrealism meets minimalism in multi-multi-award-winning Anna Budanova’s interpretation of Epilogue.

Using charcoal and purposefully rough elements, we’re introduced to an ever-changing world that leaves animals and humans alike perplexed and looking for answers. A doorway to the darkness with a gentle swirl of snow outside: Olovson’s neo-classical notes provide the key to figuring it all out.

Olovson shares his thoughts on the video: “I love Anna’s work and her style of using charcoal. It was a real pleasure watching this video come to life.

“In a surreal place where the snow falls and objects float, there’s only one person observing and orchestrating it all – the sorcerer.”

Storytelling is released on 4 March 2022 via Olovson’s own imprint 1136 Diamond and is also available on vinyl. Pre-order Storytelling

Follow Olovson | web | Facebook | Soundcloud | Youtube | Instagram | Spotify

Anna Budanova | web | Facebook | Instagram

top image: still from Epilogue, animated by Anna Budanova