Heart Breaks / The Scribes capture a broken heart

“Every part of pain become a new part of you,” say The Scribes as they dig deep into heart breaks and all that emotional stuff with Heart Breaks, the lingering new single from their latest EP The Totem Trilogy Part 1.

As always, The Scribes put the music front and centre in their video, a cunning reflection of life under lockdown. Agatha Christie would call it a locked room mystery – we call the Heart Breaks video full of locked down imagery.

Recalling the surge in vinyl as well as their old school charm, a record plays in the foreground of the vid. Its stuttering start recalling the fluttering heart of a heart break – the mirror image of new romance.

And true to form, The Scribes will get your toes tapping and head nodding to their tunes. Heart broken or not, there’s something tied within the lyrics and the laid back beats that will pull you in and tie you up.

Surprisingly, the video was filmed by Jcka Joyce pre-lockdown, but has managed to capture a sense of the closed down vibe, the yearning, the isolation that lockdown brings. The colourful silhoettes rapping along with the record in front of the window is one of those images that feel like you have seen – or more probably done, before.

But if you want a true Covid connection to your music, The Scribes have been at it again with their single/web video “Wash” in collaboration with beatmaker Don Juvenile which was produced, written, recorded and filmed entirely during lockdown.

Simple, powerful, tuneful, this is more than just a ‘now wash your hands’ type tune.

