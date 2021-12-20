Middle Kids | Questions music vid bags LWMAward

0

“Hand claps, marching bands, horses and live performance,” cheers Listen With Monger for the Questions video from Sydney’s Middle Kids, which bagged the LWM Best Video Award 2021.

Add to this the intricate choreography, the one-take feel and a horse, all directed by W.A.M. Bleakley.

But this would be nought if it weren’t for the joyous song. ‘Those hand clapped rhythms to give energy to the sorrowful keyboard chords’, the bassline bounced and the vocals add beauty.

Watch the video, read the review and follow Middle Kids on their Facebook.