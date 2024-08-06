Alex Voysey Blues Band | engaging, complex and memorable

The Alex Voysey Blues Band is one of the most exciting artists on the current UK Blues scene.

Their new album, Blues In Isolation reached the prestigious No 1 slot in the IBBA charts this year with original material that is engaging, complex and memorable. When coupled with virtuosic funk bass player Ben Hands’ monster 6-string Dingwall and the talents of drum maestro Paul Arthurs, this is a band that is excites audiences wherever they go and one not to be missed. This is modern Blues music at its very best.

They have built their core following on the reputation of exhilarating and virtuosic live performances, with incredible guitar performances featuring breath-taking grooves and riffs, phenomenal musicianship, and a deep passion for blues, resulting in many sold out show across the UK. Alex’s playing owes much to the blues/rock influence of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Joe Bonamassa, coupled with a refreshing and high-octane personal style.

Recent highlights have included their debut at the legendary Soho Pizza Express jazz club and headlining at the Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in 2023, with a sold-out debut show at Swanage Blues Festival, and appearances all over the country in 2024… these guys are an exciting new talent and a must see for blues fans!

Alex Voysey Blues Band are at the Livermead Cliff Hotel, Torquay courtesy of Fougou Music on 8pm on Tuesday 20 August. Get your tickets

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