5 new music tracks to step into 2019 with

A new year rolls in and new music rolls on. Here’s our early pick of five tunes to listen to now! Reviewed by the music watchtower that is Listen With Monger.

We’ve picked just five of his first-proper-week of 2019 offerings to share.

For more of the latest music reviews and new pop over to the Listen With Monger site. Try saying music without saying m-m-m-Monger…

1. The New Republic: Roller Disco

‘Yorkshire and rock’n’roll go together like denim jeans and denim jackets,’ says Listen With Monger of The New Republic and their single Roller Disco.

Our aesthic appreciation includes the 80s vibe and the nods to Max Headroom in the video.

And they combine a fresh feel with a beat to get sweaty to.

LWM cites contemporaries like Sisteray or ‘maybe as a more accessible warm-up for Cassels’.

2. <track not found>: Run Me Down



Guernsey power trio are back following a ‘hugely successful debut UK tour in 2018’, says Listen With Monger.

And “Run Me Down is a live video of an as yet unreleased track”, but it is well worth putting on repeat.

It’s a little rough around the edges, says LWM, but that adds rather than detracts to this edgy sound.

We were thinking of not including this because we saw you couldn’t embed the vid, but so impressed were we when we did tootle off that we urge you to tootle, too.

And yes, we did think of Sleater Kinney, but this is a super alternative for when you want to keep those classics for best. Who knows they might even reach that classic status themselves.

3. Polartropica: Wild Lyfe

Shift gear and headspace for Polartropica’s Wild Lyfe single. And don’t be tricked by the glitter or the rhythmic gymnastics, this tune is throat-grabbing as well as ear-tickling.

It’s the mix of Taiwan and the chill of California that creates something ‘something truly unique and captivating,’ says Listen With Monger.

4. Harri Larkin: Moon Pie

Of duo Harri Larkin, LWM says: “What’s most impressive is their tapestry-like ability to weave different genres together with folk, ska, reggae, punk, pop, funk and indie all present at various points throughout this wondrous and joyful ditty.”

And this tapestry is punchy, funky, folky – think Bayeaux boogie, but without the hats. Plus it’s a adventure video, with tree climbing, rum swigging, and treasure finding?

5. Wet Dreams: Bad Boy

When a band makes its appearance on video via a pulled piece of plywood you know there’s a no-nonsense lo-fi chic going on somewhere.

Wet Dreams are Oslo leather punks that pump their throbbing tunes in a forest surrounded by a ring of fire. ‘A tune to shake off the January blues,’ says Listen With Monger.