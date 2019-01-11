5 new music tracks to step into 2019 with

A new year rolls in and new music rolls on. Here’s our early pick of five tunes to listen to now! Reviewed by the music watchtower that is Listen With Monger.
We’ve picked just five of his first-proper-week of 2019 offerings to share.
For more of the latest music reviews and new pop over to the Listen With Monger site. Try saying music without saying m-m-m-Monger…
1. The New Republic: Roller Disco
‘Yorkshire and rock’n’roll go together like denim jeans and denim jackets,’ says Listen With Monger of The New Republic and their single Roller Disco.
Our aesthic appreciation includes the 80s vibe and the nods to Max Headroom in the video.
And they combine a fresh feel with a beat to get sweaty to.
LWM cites contemporaries like Sisteray or ‘maybe as a more accessible warm-up for Cassels’.
2. <track not found>: Run Me Down
Guernsey power
And “Run Me Down is a live video of an as yet unreleased track”, but it is well worth putting on repeat.
It’s a little rough around the edges, says LWM, but that adds rather than detracts to this edgy sound.
We were thinking of not including this because we saw you couldn’t embed the vid, but so impressed were we when we did tootle off that we urge you to tootle, too.
And yes, we did think of Sleater Kinney, but this is a super alternative for when you want to keep those classics for best. Who knows they might even reach that classic status themselves.
3. Polartropica: Wild Lyfe
Shift gear and headspace for
It’s the mix of Taiwan and the chill of California that creates something ‘something truly unique and captivating,’ says Listen With Monger.
4. Harri Larkin: Moon Pie
Of duo Harri Larkin, LWM says: “What’s most impressive is their tapestry-like ability to weave different genres together with folk, ska, reggae, punk, pop, funk and indie all present at various points throughout this wondrous and joyful ditty.”
And this tapestry is punchy, funky, folky – think Bayeaux boogie, but without the hats. Plus it’s
5. Wet Dreams: Bad Boy
When a band makes its appearance on video via a pulled piece of plywood you know there’s a no-nonsense lo-fi chic going on somewhere.
Wet Dreams are Oslo leather punks that pump their throbbing tunes in a forest surrounded by a ring of fire. ‘A tune to shake off the January blues,’ says Listen With Monger.
artsculture
Latest posts by artsculture (see all)
- 5 new music tracks to step into 2019 with - January 11, 2019
- Tris Day: ‘I discovered how healing music can be’ - December 17, 2018
- Women Artists exhibition at the Exeter RAMM - December 10, 2018
Leave a Reply