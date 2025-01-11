A drop of apple cider acid | Wassail by Lunatraktors

Roots: the richly nourished roots of your ears, your mind… and your trees, that’s what Lunatraktors are stimulating in their January tune Lunatraktors – Wassail. An ideal way to brighten your midwinter with some broken folk pagan rave!

This Old Twelvey (January 17, Old Twelfth Night), Lunatraktors invites you to experience Wassail, a wild sonic celebration of folklore, fertility, and deep-rooted ritual with some broken folk pagan rave! and a drop of apple cider acid.

The orchards of your mind

Bells, pipes and goatskin drums meet the Moog Subharmonicon and Korg mono synth in the orchards of your mind, mixing up acid house bass lines with medieval rural revels. For half a thousand years and more, people have been wassailing their orchards on Twelfth Night.

‘Wæs hāl’

Singing to the apple trees, pouring them a drink of cider, and wishing them ‘wæs hāl’ — wax hale, grow hearty! Lunatraktors invite you to give thanks to your favourite trees, nourish your roots, and ensure your 2025 harvest is fruitful and filled with psychedelic love.

‘Broken folk’

Lunatraktors call their music ‘broken folk’ — it’s folk music for queers and lunatics, misfits and nonconformists. Exiles from family, society or homeland, with little patience for nationalistic fantasies of the pure tradition.

Lunatraktors’ work explores tradition as a folding or layering of time: present troubles echoing through history, and pre-figuring events in the future. This is the Wyrd of the British Isles, the twisted knot of fate. Anachronism as folk horror.

What every tree deserves

Originally, perhaps, wassailing was only for orchards, but Lunatraktors feel that in these stark, deforested times, every tree deserves a wassail!

In January 2024, Lunatraktors led a couple of hundred people singing the Apple Tree Wassail while processing around the trees of Compton Verney. In September, recording a Folk on Foot podcast about Bedlam, they remembered the tune in an old apple orchard next to the high security fences of the psychiatric ward at Bethlem Royal Hospital. And in December, they sang it again, with a couple of hundred more people at the Centenary Centre in Peel, Isle of Man. Back at their bungalow studio on the south coast of Ireland, with the tune stuck in their heads, Lunatraktors decided on a last-minute New Year’s recording project.

Yulatraktors

Back in 2018, Lunatraktors put on a show called Yulatraktors to celebrate Yuletide: the hairy pagan underbelly of the season, the dark side of Christmas. It grew so popular that Yulatraktors became a kind of seasonal alter-ego for the duo, which kept going through successive annual shows and lockdown livestreams. Yulatraktors was born in the troubled times of Brexit and COVID, a solstice revel that had as much to do with rage and grief as thanksgiving. A chance for people to come together, to vent their feelings, and hopefully reconnect with something primal in the turning of the seasons. Now in its seventh year, the project is only getting deeper and weirder, following the 2023 release of Solstice Wyrd, a mixtape of warped festive music.

Lunatraktors met Kylie Darling — Deaf, queer rope and movement artist, hedge witch and ritualist — at the LORE exhibition of contemporary folklore art. The cover art for Yulatraktors — Wassail features Darling hanging from her favourite oak tree, drawing on the symbolism of the Hanged Man tarot. Hanging inverted on the World Tree, yielding to change and transformation, resonates with the apple’s many symbolic meanings: the World, secret knowledge, fruitfulness, rejuvenation and rebirth.

Yulatraktors — Wassail by Lunatraktors is released on 17 January, (Old Twelvey). Pre-order and follow Lunatraktors on Facebook, Instagram and their website. Listen to them on Bandcamp

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