Alabama 3 | Step 13: The Divine Intervention Tour

0

Alabama 3 have continued to explore their uniquely British absurdist twist on Americana, riven by post-rave aesthetics, savage socio-political satire, and lowlife narcotic misadventure. With new single Whacked coming at the end of the month they are in the midst of a spring tour, calling into Exeter.

The band are bringing their new tracks, as well as old favourites across the country. Travelling up and down the nation, the group will bring over 20 years of their fantastical, extreme sound to misfits, weirdos, and music lovers everywhere, providing the ferocious thrill of energy that have cemented the group as one of the UK’s most beloved trip-hop acts.

Alabam 3’s STEP 13: THE DIVINE INTERVENTION TOUR is at the Exeter Phoenix on April 2.