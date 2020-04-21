All hail: Oh My God! It’s The Church on winter tour

0

In a fractious and divided world, which increasingly feels like it’s descending into Hell, Oh My God! It’s The Church are the sweet salvation your soul has been craving. Well, that’s what we’ve been told. What they hey, they offered us cool aid, so we took a sip.

Fronted by Pastor The Right Reverend Michael Alabama Jackson, he and his wild collective combine to offer the hottest ticket in town. They promise you won’t be bored.

Party church service

Original, outrageous, irreverent, and endlessly entertaining, OMGITC have had a monumental few years as a live act – traversing the globe conducting their all singing, all dancing, party church service to hundreds of thousands of gleeful sinners. Calling in to the Exeter Phoenix on December 2.

Disco queering

Now, the God-fearing Sexy Jesus cheering disco queering act are jumping into a spring winter tour joined onstage by their full live band – The Missionary Position’ – to celebrate their debut record ‘Genesis’, which was released on Easter weekend 2020.

Gotta love they neighbour

The Reverend Jackson preached: “If Sexy Jesus is your Saviour, you have gotta love your neighbour. Whether straight or gay, black or white, we all party and praise into the night. A Church for the People both lost and found, a secret Church for the Underground. A Church for the naughty a Church for the lovin’… If you don’t sin, Jesus died for nothin’.”

Oh My God! It’s The Church were nominated as ‘Live Act of the Year’ in 2017 by the AIF Festival Congress. Starting on November 4 in Leeds, they will take their special brand of absolution on the road. Check out the crisscross mega-mileage of the tour.

Oh My God! It’s The Church winter tour 2020

4 Nov Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

5 Nov Edinburgh, The Voodoo Rooms

6 Nov Newcastle, Cluny

13 Nov Bristol, Thekla

14 Nov Grimsby, Docks Academy – SOLD OUT

18 Nov Brighton, Concorde 2

20 Nov Truro, Old Bakery Studios

26 Nov Manchester, Band on The Wall 27 Nov Milton Keynes MK11

2 Dec Exeter, Exeter Phoenix

4 Dec Margate, Olby’s Soul Cafe

5 Dec May London, Lafayette* * *

(Original tickets from the lockdown cancelled spring tour remain valid.)

Remaining tickets for all shows are on sale now – available from:

www.ohmygoditsthechurch.com