Bad Touch tour calls into Liveware Saltash

As part of their spring UK tour, Bad Touch will be calling into Saltash, Livewire Youth Project in April.

“Bad Touch played to a sell-out crowd at Livewire back in 2018,” says the Livewire site. “No-one has forgotten just how good this major live act is. The gig was so good that the band have chosen Saltash as their only South West gig.”

High praise indeed for a 12-date tourthat also includes their hometown Norwich (Mar 30), Manchester (Apr 3), London (Apr 6), Cardiff (Apr 7) and Glasgow (Apr 16). And playing such legendary venues as King Tut’s and The Cluny, in Newcastle.

Special guests will be Cannock’s PISTON, whose video for Mama Weer All Crazee Now features appearances by Bad Touch and others.

The Norwich five-piece are in the studio to record their fourth album. This will be the follow-up to Shake A Leg.

Shake A Leg was released in October 2018 via Marshall Records and received rave reviews and was followed by a UK Tour. The album, which featured the rock radio single Lift Your Head Up, was recorded in their home county of Norfolk at Orange Tree Studios and followed their critically acclaimed 2016 album Truth Be Told, which featured the rock radio hit 99%.

Known by fans and critics alike for having a reputation as a busy and hard-working band, Bad Touch continue to tour far and wide.

Check out their dates:

TICKETS: www.badtouchrocks.co.uk/gigs-tours

Top image: Bad Touch. courtesy of © Adam Kennedy