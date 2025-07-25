Bello | sultry Latin ballad recorded in a Spanish mountain commune from Los Costureros

Stylish four-piece Los Costureros – Spanish for “The Tailors” – left Totnes for Spain, and came back this year with a smoky, Latin-inflected slow-burner recorded by firelight.

“Last autumn we left Totnes for Spain to make a record,” says lead singer Jovi Selicorni.

“After a spell at my late grandmother’s apartment in Mataró – where our jam sessions didn’t go down too well with the neighbours – we decamped to a squat in the mountains. Among the market traders, dreamers and hustlers, the music just flowed.”

Busking to earn cash for recording equipment – “it was a shoestring operation, a community effort” says bassist George – the band returned to the UK in spring to share their gorgeous self-titled debut album (out Aug 28), recorded in that Spanish mountain commune.

Bello the band’s new single (out July 25), is a romantic rumba-inspired ode to finding beauty in everyday life. Jovi’s velvety vocal glides over Eliot’s shuffling congas, Anthony’s soulful trumpet, and the faint crackle of a real log fire, recorded live in their makeshift mountain studio – mattress-lined, umbrella-soundproofed, and totally DIY.

They’ve built a bit of a cult following here in the South West thanks to their theatrical, fruit-and-sewing-machine-strewn live shows, and they’ll be launching their debut album in Buckfastleigh on August 30.

Enjoy some of the life shows (dates below). And listen into the vibe of latest single Bello.

Instagram: @loscostureros.music

LIVE SHOWS

Aug 1 – Hill Haze Festival, Bath

Aug 2 – Lammas In Avalon Priory

Aug 15 – LoveJam Camp Out, Glastonbury

Aug 23 – WM Guitar Festival, Dartmoor

Aug 30 – Album Launch, Buckfastleigh

Sep 5 – Vookoo, Bristol

Top image: Los costureros. Courtesy of Kieran Daykin

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