Ben Stafford / As One glows with summer romance

Like summer sunlight through dappled shade, Ben Stafford’s new single As One sparkles into action. The crisp guitar and the cool breeze of the vocals are the things that summer romance is made of.

As One is a song of memory, and you yearn for your own similar recollections to snuggle up to. Don’t worry if you haven’t got any, Ben’s imagery is vivid enough to share (and we’re sure he won’t mind).

“Didn’t we lay, till the day was done,” he sings. It’s intimate and expansive, cool and insistent in its vibe of carefree langour.

“This song is very much a summer song,” Ben told ArtsCulture, “with the memory of being down at the beach and spending time with someone you love. Watching sunsets by the fire, and hearing the waves slowly roll in the distance.

“Being from and still living in the North West of England just outside of Preston, most of my songs are actually written about my time on the south west coast, down in Cornwall.”

The images for the single is also from north Cornwall’s Holywell beach

As One captures the slow, comfortable heady feel of romance in summer. The subtle harmonies through the tune adds a fine, rich, completeness to song’s story. Ben’s smooth vocals are like an open window to the past and the guitar picks and trips its way to make the memory all the more real. Yeah, it’s a summer song, but it will still keep you warm during those long winter nights.

As One is released on all streaming platforms, on July 10.

Pre-save: https://smarturl.it/8mjocs

Find about more about Ben Stafford on his site, or follow him on Instagram