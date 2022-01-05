Beth Nielson Chapman | All Around The World tour

0

Beth Nielson Chapman will spring up alongside new blooms as her All Around The World tour calls into 20 venues in the UK throughout April and May.

The Nashville-based Texan songwriting superstar has twice been nominated for Grammies, and has 13 solo albums under her belt. And she has written seven #1 hits and has her songs recorded by Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Michael McDonald, Keb Mo’, Roberta Flack, Waylon Jennings, Indigo Girls, & Faith Hill’s Mega-hit This Kiss, ASCAP’S 1999 Song Of The Year

Inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2016, Beth is also a breast cancer survivor and environmentalist and considers herself a creativity midwife, passionate about inspiring others to fully blossom into their creative life.

Most recently Beth has been invited to be an Ambassador for the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation. www.tbhef.org

Spring of 2022 will bring the release of Beth’s 15th solo album, which is confirmed to coincide with her ‘All Around The World’ tour. Working with producer Ray Kennedy (Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle) it promises to be an unmissable addition to the Beth’s catalogue.

BETH NIELSEN CHAPMAN – ‘ALL AROUND THE WORLD TOUR’: UK



APRIL

23 – HALIFAX, Victoria Theatre

25 – BURY ST EDMUNDS, The Apex

26 – WIMBORNE, Tivoli Theatre

28 – LONDON, Cadogan Hall

29 – STROUD, Sub Rooms

30 – MANCHESTER, RNCM Hall

MAY

4 – LIVERPOOL, Philharmonic Hall

6 – BIRMINGHAM, Town Hall

7 – LYTHAM ST ANNES, Lowther Pavilion

9 – ILKLEY, King’s Hall

10 – STAMFORD, Corn Exchange

11 – BEXHILL, De La Warr Pavilion

13 – FROME, Cheese & Grain

15 – MONMOUTH, Savoy Theatre

16 – EXETER, Corn Exchange

17 – WEYMOUTH, Pavilion

Tickets on Sale now: https://bethnielsenchapman.com/tour/

Beth Nielson Chapman | web | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram