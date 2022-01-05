Beth Nielson Chapman will spring up alongside new blooms as her All Around The World tour calls into 20 venues in the UK throughout April and May.
The Nashville-based Texan songwriting superstar has twice been nominated for Grammies, and has 13 solo albums under her belt. And she has written seven #1 hits and has her songs recorded by Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Michael McDonald, Keb Mo’, Roberta Flack, Waylon Jennings, Indigo Girls, & Faith Hill’s Mega-hit This Kiss, ASCAP’S 1999 Song Of The Year
Inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2016, Beth is also a breast cancer survivor and environmentalist and considers herself a creativity midwife, passionate about inspiring others to fully blossom into their creative life.
Most recently Beth has been invited to be an Ambassador for the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation. www.tbhef.org
Spring of 2022 will bring the release of Beth’s 15th solo album, which is confirmed to coincide with her ‘All Around The World’ tour. Working with producer Ray Kennedy (Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle) it promises to be an unmissable addition to the Beth’s catalogue.
BETH NIELSEN CHAPMAN – ‘ALL AROUND THE WORLD TOUR’: UK
APRIL
23 – HALIFAX, Victoria Theatre
25 – BURY ST EDMUNDS, The Apex
26 – WIMBORNE, Tivoli Theatre
28 – LONDON, Cadogan Hall
29 – STROUD, Sub Rooms
30 – MANCHESTER, RNCM Hall
MAY
4 – LIVERPOOL, Philharmonic Hall
6 – BIRMINGHAM, Town Hall
7 – LYTHAM ST ANNES, Lowther Pavilion
9 – ILKLEY, King’s Hall
10 – STAMFORD, Corn Exchange
11 – BEXHILL, De La Warr Pavilion
13 – FROME, Cheese & Grain
15 – MONMOUTH, Savoy Theatre
16 – EXETER, Corn Exchange
17 – WEYMOUTH, Pavilion
Tickets on Sale now: https://bethnielsenchapman.com/tour/
Beth Nielson Chapman | web | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
- Gretchen Peters | dive into stories and songs in spring tour - January 6, 2022
- Beth Nielson Chapman | All Around The World tour - January 5, 2022
- Middle Kids | Questions music vid bags LWMAward - December 20, 2021