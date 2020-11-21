Bound For An Infinite Sea / Sebastian Swarm remix

0

The evolving intensity of Bound For An Infinite Sea from the experimental post-punk project, Abrasive Trees has been explored in the release of a remix of their debut single.

Glasgow-based darkwave/minimal-wave artist Sebastian Swarm has radically reworked the Abrasive Trees single Bound For An Infinite Sea and brought his distinctively intense creative signature to the track.

Sebastian Swarm

Sebastian said: “I wanted to bring a minimal-wave dance floor vibe to this track after listening to a lot of Experimental Products and Twice A Man along with that pure 808 kick sound.

“The vocals were ideal for this kind of thing, so I’m happy with this mix, which was the third (and best).”

Matthew Rochford of Abrasive Trees said: “Working with Sebastian Swarm has been hugely satisfying and I was very happy to trust him completely with the stems. I love his music. Check out his track Rituals of The Gundestrup and you’ll get hooked. This remix is stunning.”

In our interview with Matt, he explained something about the song.

“It’s partly about reaching out,” he said. “It’s also about finding meaning and purpose, for me anyway.

“People will interpret it in whatever way they want.”

Matt told us “You can do anything with music. With Abrasive Trees, it’s a bit more about moving people emotionally, or feeling moved myself when I’m making the music. It’s therapeutic in a different way.”

Watch Jess Wooler’s video for the Sebastian Swarm remix of Bound For An Infinite Sea.

The Sebastian Swarm proves that with a creative, and emotional interpretation that changes the hue of the tune for a new experience.

The remix is available as a full and radio-edit version via all platforms and the Abrasive Trees bandcamp.

