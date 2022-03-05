Chubby and the Gang | all the angles covered

0

There’s a refreshingly sweaty feel to the visceral Chubby and the Gang video for Who Loves Ya (Coup d’état), which is just as well, coz we’re here to tell you about their forthcoming tour.

But before we look forward, let’s look back. Heart-shaped chocolates and a rose for the lady anyone?

All the angles

Frontman Charlie Manning Walker says of the song: “We had the idea to do a Valentine’s Day single and I sort of wanted to show all the angles of love. Warts and all. Quite often it’s not such a smooth experience. Can often feel scary and insane. So I wanted to write a bubblegum song about it but also show the duality of the emotion.”

Who Loves Ya (Coup d’état) might not be everyone’s Hubba Bubba, but there’s certainly a lot to get your chops around.

The Mutt’s Nutts

With the UK tour ready to kick-off, there’s been buzz with Chubby and the Gang’s second album The Mutt’s Nutts (their follow up to 2020’s Speed Kills). Released last year it’s earned them column inches and touring spots. In fact, their European tour has just been announced, with news of the UK tour but a few blinks away. Latest EP Labour of Love is out now.

They are firm faves of the new wave of British Hardcore and of course, our ears prick up with lyrics peppered with worker’s rights, inequality, police brutality, government failure and gentrification – issues that are built into the fabric of the UK.



CHUBBY AND THE GANG – UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES

19 MAR 2022 / UK / Southampton / 1865 *

20 MAR 2022 / UK / Nottingham / Rock City *

22 MAR 2022 / IE / Dublin / Olympia *

23 MAR 2022 / UK / Belfast / Limelight 2 *

24 MAR 2022 / UK / Glasgow / Galvanizers *

25 MAR 2022 / UK / Newcastle / Boiler Room *

26 MAR 2022 / UK / Manchester / Academy *

27 MAR 2022 / UK / Leeds / Stylus *

28 MAR 2022 / UK / Bristol / Academy *

29 MAR 2022 / UK / Brighton / Chalk *

30 MAR 2022 / UK / London / Electric Brixton *

31 MAR 2022 / UK / London / Electric Brixton *

JUNE

11 JUN 2022 / UK / London / Wide Awake

21 JUN 2022 / UK / Southampton / Joiners

23 JUN 2022 / UK / Exeter / Cavern

JULY

9 JUL 2022 / UK / Cheltenham / 2000trees

* w/ THE CHATS

Chubby and the Gang | web | Instagram | Facebook