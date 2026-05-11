Closeness, cosiness, candlelight | Anna Ling tours carefully held spaces

Anna Ling has returned to the road this May with a run of intimate shows set in living rooms, old barns, churches, and small, carefully held spaces. It’s a trail that started in Totnes, Devon, hooks through the country to return to Lostwithiel.

Anna’s music has been described as ‘marrying the mundane with the mythic’ (Night Tracks, BBC Radio 3), and her performances are becoming known for their story-rich, quietly unfiltered quality – luminous and a little ludicrous in equal measure. Songlines calls her work ‘a warm-hearted set, oozing musical and lyrical delicacy’, and BBC Introducing calls her work ‘mesmerising’.

Following a debut tour with full band in 2025, Anna is joined this time by multi-instrumentalist Stephen Cumberland, who will be moving between double bass, fiddle, analogue synth, and honeyed vocal textures.

New landscapes

Together, they’ve gently upcycled the songs: stretching them, softening them, and opening up new landscapes within them, alongside a handful of carefully chosen folk songs and Stephen’s own material.

Lines dissolve

These shows lean into closeness. Expect cosiness, candlelight, and the kind of atmosphere where the line between audience and performer dissolves a little.

Some spaces hold fewer than 20 people and many will sell out, so booking is essential.

Support on selected dates comes from Anna Anise, a radiant new voice in modern folk, weaving Cornish language and captivating songcraft.

Tour dates — May 2026

Friday 8 May — Totnes

Wednesday 13 May — Bristol

Thursday 14 May — Bath

Friday 15 May — Stratford-upon-Avon

Saturday 16 May — Cambridge

Monday 18 May — Oxford TBC

Tuesday 19 May — London

Wednesday 20 May — Frome

Thursday 21 May — Lostwithiel

Tickets & info: https://linktr.ee/annalingmusic

top image: Anna Ling & Stephen Cumberland. Courtesy of Tarlie Lumby

Related