Cómo te gusta el café? | sun-kissed banger from Los Costureros

Devon-based Spanish-Brazilian trio Los Costureros are releasing their debut single Cómo te gusta el café?, a sun-kissed Latin-inspired banger about the morning after a night of love, on August 15.

Cómo te gusta el café? features Los Costureros’ trademark three-part harmonies over sizzling percussion – painting a passionate picture with the humour and energy that make them an unmissable festival act.

Formed last year in the fertile musical soil of Totnes, Devon with family roots all over the map from Barcelona to Brazil, Los Costureros have established a reputation for immersive, energetic live performances delivered with wit, style and charm.

“The chorus for Cómo te gusta el café? came out fully formed during an open jam at Barrel House pub in Totnes one night”, says bassist George Burns of the song.

“The song tells the tale of Elena who wakes up on a stranger’s bed after a night out, not remembering anything,” adds singer Jovi Selicorni.

José has fallen madly in love with Elena and wants to prepare a coffee for his beloved as a gesture of tenderness. The tension builds up through the song around how Elena is going to react in this uncomfortable situation. Will she freak out? Willl she leave without a word

“Surprisingly, Elena humbled by José’s tenderness, decides to give him a chance,” adds Jovi, “By the act of accepting the coffee and specifying her personal taste: ‘con avena’, with oat milk.”

Cómo te gusta el café?, in case you didn’t know, means ‘how do you like your coffee’ in Spanish.

Los Costureros – which translates as ‘the tailors’ – make their stage presentation into an art form, meticulously dressing their sets with fruit, sewing machines and beautiful objects to create a warm, inclusive vibe of family, friends, food and fellowship.

Singer/guitarist Jovi Selicorni is Spanish. Bassist/vocalist George has Spanish and Danish roots. Percussionist/vocalist Eliot Warwick grew up steeped in music, influenced by his Brazilian heritage and the dance/martial arts hybrid Capoeira.

The band’s irresistible on-stage chemistry and charm is matched only by the catchiness of their songs and tastefulness of their arrangements. They are currently playing a string of festival dates to promote Cómo te gusta el café?, with an album to follow later this year.

Upcoming DATES

Medicine Festival, Reading (Aug 15)

LoveJam Campout (Sep 5-9)

Los Costureros | Instagram

top image: Photos: Simon Congdon, Styling: Willow De La Roche

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