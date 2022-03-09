Curtail | new single I.D.K. signals The Sway

0

As veterans of the DIY-indie/emo community, you’d expect Curtail to be adept at building stuff. And that’s exactly what they are doing as their sound keeps building and evolving. Just take a listen to new single I.D.K.

There’s a hypnotic sense to I.D.K. All the more fitting as it comes from an album that is going by the shorthand of The Sway. The full title is When The Sway Sets.

Due out in May on Friends Club Records, When The Sway Sets ‘builds on the groundwork of its grunge-pop predecessor by adding new layers of atmosphere and fuzzed-out bliss’.

In terms of time scale, the sway sets in pretty soon if I.D.K. is anything to go by.

Curtail are evolving into a band that fills stadiums in 2022 and it feels authentically self-made – that’s the DIY ethos for you.

Curtail features experienced musicos Jesse Sloan, Ben Hendricks, Eric Sandt, and Dan Corby.

“The Sway is a struggle,” said Jesse. “It represents the forces in life that you have to choose to adjust to or align with, whether it be internal or external.

“The Sway is something we all have to take on in our own way. That’s kind of a theme throughout the record.”

Listen to I.D.K.

<a href="https://curtail.bandcamp.com/track/i-d-k-2">I.D.K. by Curtail</a>

Photo by Dan Cromaz