Dancing To The Music You Hate | powerful debut single from Jasmine Gardosi

Welcome to the ultimately joyous, ultimately danceable journey through a complex whirlpool of stirring emotion in the form of a beat-laden, thought-rich, multi-measured debut single from former Birmingham Poet Laureate Jasmine Gardosi. Dancing To The Music You Hate leaves you loving the music and loving the wave of powerful, honest, soul-drenching connection.

Dancing To The Music You Hate starts with poetry and coolly assesses the uncomfortable sense of not belonging where you think you’re meant to belong.

Out of step

There are internal insights and poignant, personal shifts, backed by big beats and souring, organic, almost ancient sounds that make this both a compelling tale for an individual, and a warm call to all those who feel out of step to the music around them.

Intimate

The lyrics were born on a night out in Gatecrasher club on Broad Street, Birmingham when Jasmine was 18 years old. Interior and intimate, the people on the dancefloor is described as being pages of a book.

Realisation and release

And then the music. The Celtic dub kicks in, and that care that was stirred is full on. Made all the more alienating. The conflict; the tension; the beats: all encompass you. Until the full extent of the painful pretence is released.

Jasmine Gardosi and PRIDE BAB. Courtesy of Lee Allen

The story of the tune is also a compelling trip.

Recalling the birth of the song, Jasmine said: “I can’t stand this music. I’m sleepy, I want to go home, and I’m doing a great job of pretending I love being there. I have a boyfriend – a real strange experience as someone utterly and entirely gay. I haven’t admitted that to myself yet – I just know something is wrong, but I still try to fake it ‘til I make it.

“That night, I go home and have the idlest, most devastating thought. I would rather go through life without ever falling in love, than endure the stigma of being openly queer.”

Broadcasting

If only teenage Jasmine knew that 10 years later, they would not only be boldly out and proud, but broadcasting this part of themselves to the nation.

The lyrics had come to life as a poem, then a song. The track was adapted by Jules Buckley for the BBC Symphony Orchestra, a 90-piece force that accompanied Jasmine on the B:Music Symphony Hall auditorium stage – located on the very same Broad Street where the story started. Their performance, once Jasmine’s most secret, inner monologue, was televised on BBC Four.

As a song, Dancing To Music You Hate led the surging charge of Jasmine’s hit show of the same name commissioned by Warwick Arts Centre, in 2021.

Affirming messages

Audience members of all backgrounds fell in love with its affirming messages of sexuality, gender and self-celebration. Its fusion of poetry, beatbox and Celtic Dubstep swept the nation on its Arts Council England-funded UK tour. Since then, it won the Saboteur Award for Best Spoken Word Show and reached as far as The Philippines when it toured to Manila with The British Council.

Fans have waited four long years for the track to be released as a studio recording. It’s time to stop waiting and for the song to find new ears.

The single, Dancing To Music You Hate by Jasmine Gardosi is released on 31 October 2025. Pre-order Explore the poetry of Jasmine Gardosi | website

top image: Jasmine Gardosi. Courtesy of Andreea Popa

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