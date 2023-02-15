Don’t Panic | new single and tour with the Dolly Rots

Pennsylvanian pop punk rising stars Don’t Panic are in the midst of their co-headline UK tour with the Dolly Rots, and they have new single Just A Call Away to celebrate.

An intensely personal song for Don’t Panic frontman Ted Felicetti, Just A Call Away is an ode to those most important to you, and about being there for them.

Ted says:

This is the second single from our upcoming full-length third album, which we will be releasing at the end of the summer this year. I actually wrote this one while standing in the shower haha.



Sometimes I find that is the best place to quietly collect my thoughts or have ideas. I wonder if Thomas Edison ever invented anything in the shower.



This is a total personal nostalgia song for me. Thinking about good times and snowy winter nights in my home town of northeast Pennsylvania, and about someone who you care about deeply and letting them know no matter what, you will never be too far away”

Tour

Don’t Panic are on a co-headline tour with The Dollyrots. This double dose of pop punk / punk rock kicked off in Manchester on Valentine’s Day and is hitting various locations along the way – including the Exeter Cavern on 20 February – before finishing up at London’s New Cross Inn on the 21. Southampton, UK pop punk outfit Royals are also onboard as support for all dates on the tour.

The full list of dates is as follows:

The Dollyrots & Don’t Panic – February 2023 UK Tour Dates

14 Feb – Manchester – FAC251

15 Feb – Glasgow – King Tut’s

16 Feb – Leeds – Key Club

17 Feb – Nottingham – Bodega

18 Feb – Bristol – Exchange

19 Feb – Southampton – Joiners

20 Feb – Exeter – Cavern

21 Feb – London – New Cross Inn

Tickets for all shows are on sale now at The Dollyrots’ and Don’t Panic official websites.