Elaine | Shine shimmers in sensual and dreamy video

0

South African R&B songstress Elaine shimmers in Shine, her first single of 2022, which has landed with a a sensual and dreamy new video.

“’Shine’ is exactly what it feels like to loosen your grip and let go of fear, more particularly the fear of love, in all its forms,”said Elaine.

“At the time I wrote it from a place of heartbreak – watching someone you love not love themselves or love you the way you love them, but wishing them the best regardless because you see the light in them.

“Making this song was special because I make a lot of sad girl music, but this time I expressed my pain in a different way which was refreshing. I can’t wait to share the rest of the album with you all. P.s. get ready for sad girl season, it’s about to get reallllll emotional.”

We certainly willllll!

Elaine is South Africa’s most streamed female artist and Shine is the first single from her forthcoming album.

After her history-making debut EP, 2019’s Elements. Elain mode the move to Los Angeles.

Elements blended mellow yet sweet R&B melodies with hints of trap-inspired moodiness. It sent Elaine to becoming the first independent female artist to ever reach #1 on the Apple Music Sub-Saharan African charts.

Get Shine.

Follow Elaine: Instagram | Twitter