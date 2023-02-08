Epocha | Abrasive Trees compilation a chapter worth celebrating

Epocha, as the name suggests, marks out a period of time and a musical chapter that is well worth celebrating. The new collection of 9 tracks from Abrasive Trees strides into the centre of the room, grabs you in and swallows you up. And the Post-Punk/Post-Rock/Post-Folk crossover band have announced a CD-only release.

The 9 tracks were all written and recorded by Matthew Rochford between 2019 and 2021, and mixed by Rothko’s Mark Beazley.

Abrasive Trees just keep growing, with their roots and branches connecting, cooling and nourishing along the way.

Rochford, a member of Bella Union’s recently announced collective Silver Moth (along with fellow Abrasive Tree Ben Roberts) created much of the music in isolation working closely with Beazley to finalise each track and enlisting an array of musicians to guest.

Jo Beth Young, Peter Yates, Steven Hill, Laurence Collyer, and Roberts are among those who appear. Beazley added bass to tracks such as Before and Replenishing Water, which features celebrated drummer and Rochford’s younger brother Sebastian.

“This work marks a particular phase of creativity, borne from a unique set of adverse (yet special) conditions,” said Matt. “I was fortunate to work with Mark Beazley on these tracks with additional support from Jo Beth – which was invaluable.

“After these were made things definitely changed as we moved into more of a traditional band set-up. It’s a chapter that I think is worth celebrating and one that I will always be hugely grateful for.”

The album is available for pre-order now and starts shipping on Friday 10 March, with a launch gig at The Black Heart, Camden on Saturday 4 March (supporting This Is Radio Silence).