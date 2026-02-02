Eternal Birth | connection, creativity and humanity from Eliza Marshall

Inspired by the Thomas Hardy poem, Transformations, Eliza Marshall unveils her debut solo album Eternal Birth – a celebration of life’s cycles and continuity: from conception to death, through nature, ancestry, and renewal.

The album reveres the natural world as a living archive of our ancestors, expressing the unseen but powerful bonds we share with the Earth, with those who came before us, and the new generations we leave it to.

Eliza has made a name for herself as an innately curious and talented multi-instrumentalist whose music is genre-defying and kaleidoscopic. She is now embarking on this exciting new chapter, showcasing her own compositions and bringing her global musical experiences into her most intimate and expansive work to date.

Rich cinematic soundscape

In Eternal Birth she creates a rich cinematic soundscape, blending classical, folk and world traditions with haunting flutes, whistles, bansuris, spoken word, percussion and electronics.

Recorded at Real World Studios (UK) and in Dakar, Senegal, the album features an extraordinary line-up of world-class and Grammy Award-Winning musicians: Ady Thioune and Ansumana Suso (Senegal and The Gambia), Drew Morgan and Dónal Rogers (USA and UK), and Lena Jonsson (Sweden). Produced by Ivor Novello Award recipient Graeme Pleeth, the record echoes influences from Steve Reich to Paul Simon, while remaining firmly Eliza’s own voice as composer and storyteller.

‘Mother in Earth, eternal birth’

“Eternal Birth is a personal journey” Eliza tells ArtsCulture. “‘Mother in Earth, eternal birth’ are the most cathartic words I’ve ever written – a celebration of the cycle of life, an acknowledgement of nature’s nurture, and the joy of knowing our lives, like roots, are intrinsically connected.”

Artists, orchestras and film composers

Over two decades the award-winning, classically-trained flautist and composer has worked with an amazing array of artists, orchestras and film composers across the world. A founder member of folk supergroup Ranagri, Eliza has toured internationally with Peter Gabriel’s New Blood Orchestra, recorded with Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Florence & The Machine, First Aid Kit, and The White Stripes, performed as a soloist on Hollywood soundtracks (Disney’s Mufasa, Prometheus and Robin Hood), and appeared onstage at Royal Opera Houses (London, Vienna, Hamburg, Brisbane).

She has worked as a soloist with the BBC Concert Orchestra for BBC Radio 3, and is Artistic Director of the acclaimed Freedom To Roam project.

Get Eternal Birth by Eliza Marshall on her website

Following the release of her debut EP New Birth (Real World X, 2025), Eternal Birth marks a bold, genre-defying statement – rooted in respect for Earth, humanity, and the transformative power of collaboration.

top image: Eliza Marshall. Courtesy of Jason Sheldon

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