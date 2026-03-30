Eternal Birth | soaring, ambitious and nourishing debut album from Eliza Marshall

The swoop, growth, embrace and deep connection with the world around us is played within and without in Eliza Marshall’s ambitious debut solo album Eternal Birth.

Eliza Marshall. Courtesy of Jason Sheldon

And that ambition is micro, macro and musical. The intimate becomes universal as the flute becomes a soaring spectacle, but also a comforting hand-holding adventure.

Adventure

It’s an adventure that always seems to bring you home – or rather, homes you in a place of safety and wonder. Eternal Birth is a celebration of life’s cycles and continuity: from conception to death, through nature, ancestry, and renewal.

It was inspired the Thomas Hardy poem, Transformations, but this is far more wonder-fuelled than Hardy’s Wessex, and that’s no diss to that landscape. Eternal Birth encompasses a colourful journey.

Timeless

They Listen rumbles with timeless contemplation, combining the solidity and delicacy from leaf to root. Roots Entwined is active, breathless, busy, upbeat, offering industry and connection in acts of togetherness. Melodies trickle and pulse, and each musical strand creates a mosaic and thriving unity in Our Times (reborn). Cool shade offers cover to the defiant and deft, holding danger and strength.

Eliza Marshall at Union Chapel Islington

New Birth (Relived), continues that growing insistence and that yearning struggle for light and for life. Lonely Oak (Part one) looms, before the wistful loneliness creeps in. On and On

shimmers, drifts, falls and rises in a joyful and calm tumble, with words of connection.

With an altogether dryer rhythm, Dust to Dust gathers and builds with shadow and wind. Interconnected flows with the endless cycle of moon and tides and water. The jaunty drive for life powerfully rises and swells. The album finishes with the rounded riches of Lonely Oak (Part 2).

Jubilant

Throughout Eternal Birth, strands weave together with a jubilant sense of growth. The percussion evolves and moves, vibrates and rotates. The flute flies and swoops. There’s a thrill at the human voices as the music bounces on air.

“Eternal Birth is a personal journey,” says Eliza. “‘Mother in Earth, eternal birth’ are the most cathartic words I’ve ever written – a celebration of the cycle of life, an acknowledgement of nature’s nurture, and the joy of knowing our lives, like roots, are intrinsically connected.”

Connects and reconnects

Eternal Birth builds with a vibrant insistence, it connects and reconnects, and with it, ties us to who we are and reminds us of the growth, power and delicate and forceful resilience of the world around us. We become part of the cycle. The album swells with energy and emotion. It nourishes and revives, and reminds us that if we open up and hang on, music can take us on a journey.

top image: Eliza Marshall. Courtesy of Jason Sheldon

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