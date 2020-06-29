Experimental artist Abrasive Trees join Wise Queen Records

0

Wise Queen Records have signed on new experimental artist Abrasive Trees to their independent label.

Intricate and spectral

Described as ‘intricate, spectral with layered drones and dark atmospheres’, Abrasive Trees is the solo creative vehicle for Matthew Rochford. Matthew is currently a collaborator with ROTHKO, guitarist/vocalist with the post-punk band Council of Giants and has been the guitarist in indie-folk artist Jo Beth Young’s work as Talitha/RISE.

Creative understanding

“I’m really happy to be working with such a creative label that really understands where I am coming from with this music,” Matthew told ArtsCulture.

“Having worked with Jo-Beth before it feels like home and it’s nourishing to my confidence as a recording artist and performer. Plus there’s a total acceptance of being experimental, which is at the heart of creativity for me”

Debut single

A debut single Bound For An Infinite Sea is due for release in early September with an accompanying video by visual artist Jess Wooler. Glasgow-based dark-wave artist Sebastian Swarm will also be remixing the track.

An album is expected in February 2021. With a headline tour of intimate venues to support the album release scheduled for the spring.

Experimental and immersive

The Abrasive Tree approach is experimental and immersive, with the overall energy owing as much to post-punk as it does to ambient psychedelia, folk or post-rock.

Wise Queen

Wise Queen Records is a not-for-profit artist-run collaborative label created by Jo Beth Young, and home to acclaimed releases by Talitha/RISE and BEING.

Find out more about Abrasive Trees on their website, Twitter and Facebook.