Experimental post-punk project, Abrasive Trees release debut

Experimental post-punk project, Abrasive Trees have announced the release of a three-track single Bound For An Infinite Sea on Wise Queen Records/Shapta on Friday 4 September.

The title track, a driven, layered and atmospheric song with spectral, intricate guitars – sits alongside two more ambient, immersive tracks and features vintage drum-machines, acoustic drums recorded in a Victorian rectory and an array of acclaimed musicians.

Abrasive Trees is the solo project of Scottish-born guitarist and singer Matthew Rochford.

Compassion

“These songs are a bit dark, but there’s also a positive energy behind them,” Matthew told ArtsCulture. “In essence they are about the importance of staying compassionate – whatever the circumstances.

Sorrow

“The title track is actually about witnessing suffering and finding a way to be empowered to do something meaningful in the face of sorrow. There is so much intensity in this world and it can get a bit overwhelming can’t it?

Hope

“I wrote and recorded these three songs amidst loss so there’s heartbreak, but also something hopeful and spiritual that I hope will connect with how others might be feeling right now.

Present

“Creating music is simultaneously a release for me and an offering to those who feel that ‘just coping’ is a good day. I think being a musician you learn the value of being in the moment and expressing what needs to be expressed. During this strange time, it’s especially important to me to stay present in a positive way and this single is part of that.”

Matthew is a former member of Jo-Beth Young’s live and studio bands for RISE and Talitha Rise as well as being in the post-punk bands Council of Giants, The Impossible Moon and a recent Rothko collaborator.

Collaborators

The production features an line-up of collaborators including Jo Beth Young (RISE/Talitha Rise), Steven Hill (Evi Vine), Mark Parsons (Eat Lights Become Lights) and Matthew’s brother, Sebastian (Polar Bear/Pulled By Magnets). The single was mixed and mastered by Mark Beazley (Rothko/The Band Of Holy Joy).

All three tracks are available on limited-edition cassette or CD or download from their bandcamp page on Friday 4 September as well as streaming via all the usual platforms. A video to accompany the release (by visual artist Jess Wooler) will premier on the day prior to release.

Abrasive Trees website; Twitter: @abrasivetree; Instagram: @abrasivetrees; Facebook: @abrasivetrees