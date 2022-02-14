Freedom To Roam | Freedom, empathy and hopefulness

0

Flautist Eliza Marshall has spearheaded Freedom To Roam, a wonderfully optimistic project, that is both humanitarian and environmental, to create an inspiring journey in music and film.

Badged as ‘Freedom To Roam’, the live experience (supported by the Arts Council England) takes to the road showcasing both a documentary and musical performance featuring the likes of Catrin Finch and Kuljit Bhamra.

Freedom, empathy and hopefulness

Eliza said: “Freedom To Roam approaches the interconnected challenges of climate change, environmental destruction and human displacement within the context of our needs for freedom, empathy and hopefulness.

“It’s the starting point to an all-encompassing project that aims to change our understanding of nature, wildness and our pivotal role in the future of life on this planet.”

“Imagine a world where everybody followed their heart and did the thing they felt most passionate about; made a positive contribution that helped and inspired other people… that’s the world I want to live in.” Alan Watson (final words in the documentary)

Each live performance begins with a screening of this documentary ‘Connected’ made by multi-award-winning director Nicholas Jones (A Greenlander, You Are Here) and co-produced with Eliza.

Beautifully shot and sensitively narrated, the film features Born Free founders Virginia McKenna and Will Travers, author and campaigner Nick Harper, Alex McKenzie from the Lost Woods rewilding project, as well as suicide-survivor turned natural-wellbeing-advocate Nick Ray.

Crossing illusory borders

Joined by special guests Kuljit Bhamra MBE (award-winning Bhangra pioneer) and Robert Irvine (BASCA Award), the performances fuse folk with classical via Africa, Scotland and India – crossing illusory borders, telling untold stories whilst simultaneously challenging us to see the world with new, and more hopeful, eyes. There’s also a stunning backdrop to this incredible music created by videographer Amelia Kosminsky.

Tickets for this Arts Council-backed tour are available from the Freedom To Roam website: freedomtoroam.earth

22 FEB The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

23 FEB Aberystwyth Arts Centre

24 FEB The Stoller Hall Manchester

25 FEB Howard Assembly Room Leeds

2 MARCH St George’s Bristol