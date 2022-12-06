Get ready for The Beat | new year, new tour

One of the key bands in the UK ska revival of the late ‘70s and ‘80s, The Beat still bring the near-perfect balance of pop melodies and taut rhythms that made them stars and won them worldwide acclaim.

With Ranking Jnr now taking centre stage, the band will be heading to Swindon, Exeter, Bournemouth, Leeds, and Hull to get audiences dancing to some of the most famous ska and reggae tracks ever written.

Based in Birmingham, The Beat released their debut single “Tears of a Clown” through The Specials’ 2-Tone label in 1979. The single went Top Ten in the UK.

Their debut studio album ‘Just Can’t Stop’ went Gold in England, and included the now-cult single “Mirror In The Bathroom”. The band’s ferocious live performances and clever blend of personal and political lyrics continue to make them stars to this day, and they’ll be diving into their back catalogue at these new year shows.

THE BEAT – UK TOUR DATES 2023

JANUARY

7 – SWINDON The Meca – Tickets

20 – EXETER Phoenix – Tickets

27 – BOURNEMOUTH Firestation – Tickets

FEBRUARY

4 – LEEDS The Warehouse – Tickets

24 – HULL The Welly – Tickets

The Beat | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram