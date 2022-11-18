Ghost Population | Spear of Destiny new album and tour

0

The strident, sometimes touching, always defiant Spear of Destiny are celebrating their nearly 40th year with a new album and new tour, but with that same punchy incision.

New album Ghost Population (out now) has tracks spanning everything from personal to political and past to present.

“The album title came about because of a piece I read online where scientists were researching the available DNA samples from human history — Denisovans, Neanderthals etc. It became clear to them from fragments in the DNA that there was another race back then. They haven’t found out who these people were as yet, but they nicknamed them a ‘Ghost Population’,” said Spear’s Kirk Brandon.

“I applied this in my non-scientific way, and thought of how social engineering has marginalised so much of society, not acknowledging the disenfranchised and writing them out of existence. When someone is no longer talked about, eventually they no longer exist.”

Evolution

With some tracks written during lockdown, and others penned as far back as 1986, Ghost Population is a journey through the evolution of society as much as it is the evolution of the band, which hasn’t been without its bumps.

Traversing a broad range of themes, the album includes Ballad of the Dog, “a true story of a piratical burial at sea”, Neolithic By Design, a track set “at the beginning of a relationship [when] both parties are in the maelstrom”, and Pilgrim one of the album’s “few autobiographical songs” inspired by Brandon’s mum merging together the tales of Jack and the Beanstalk and Dick Whittington when he was a child.

It may feel a long journey since their debut album Grapes of Wrath in 1983, but those themes have to be explored and those songs have to be sung.

SPEAR OF DESTINY ‘GHOST POPULATION’ UK TOUR 2022

NOVEMBER

22 – LEEDS – Brudenell

23 – CARDIFF – The Globe

24 – BIRMINGHAM – Asylum

25 – BRIGHTON – Patterns

26 – SOUTHEND – The Venue

27 – PLYMOUTH – Junction

29 – STOKE – Underground

30 – NORWICH – Waterfront

DECEMBER

01 – HULL – Polar Bear

02 – LONDON – Oslo

03 – DERBY – Hairy Dog

04 – NUNEATON – Queens Hall

06 – SOUTHAMPTON – Joiners

07 – HERTFORD – Corn Exchange

08 – BRISTOL – Fleece

09 – BEDFORD – Esquires

10 – DARWEN – Library Theatre

11 – WORCESTER – Marrs Bar

13 – NOTTINGHAM – Rescue Rooms

14 – NEWCASTLE – Cluny

15 – GLASGOW – King Tut’s

16 – DUNFERMLINE – PJ Molloys

17 – MANCHESTER – Academy

Tickets available here.