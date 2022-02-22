Givven | Losing Colours single blooms head of EP

0

Losing Colours starts small then grows with electro sound taking on an acoustic hue for an expansive sound.

If the sound is expansive, then the band certainly is. The Givven trio is international. Adrian Held is from Austria and based in Berlin, Germany, Jordan Haller who is also from Austria is currently based in Toronto, Canada and Nikodem Milewski who is from Poland and based in Vienna.

The Losing Colours EP is dubbed as ‘audio visual’ will feature three songs with music videos shot in the beautiful landscapes of Iceland, the first of which, ‘Taking On Water’, was already released and accompanied by an evocative blue-tinted video.

The downtempo pop trio said: “We’re incredibly proud of Losing Colours. From the writing to production, it all took months to dial in and get perfect but we think you can really feel the time and love we put into this one when you listen to the track.

“Every little detail in lyrics and melody and sound design was meticulously thought out and dialled in. For the vocal production, I was inspired by a song called Stories by “Refs” and how they automated the formant shifting of their vocals in the second verse.

“I thought that was such a cool way to play with vocal delivery so I took the concept and built on it a little and brought that to the verses of Losing Colours to give the vocals a new way to twist and turn and kind of keep the listener off-balance.”

Top image: courtesy of Givven.