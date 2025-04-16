Hammerhead (live) | strength and fragility in new single

Ahead of their third UK tour in June 2025, acclaimed Black Country singer-songwriter Dan Whitehouse and New York’s virtuoso hammered dulcimer player Max ZT release a soul-stirring live version of a track from their 2023 album Ten Steps. Hammerhead (live) was recorded at the iconic Real World Studios.

The inspiration behind Hammerhead comes from a deeply personal experience: Dan observing his young son playing with a friend in the shadow of the Hammerhead Pier at Minatomirai, Yokohama, shortly after a return to Japan from the UK (he lives between the two countries).

The pier itself, a striking and resilient structure built in England during the Industrial Revolution and shipped to Yokohama, serves as a symbolic anchor amidst a sea of change. The port has a different purpose now, with restaurants bars and a hotel serving tourists and locals with spectacular sunset views for diners

Hammerhead is an exploration of strength and fragility – how memories and physical structures endure, weathering all storms, while life’s more fleeting moments unfold.

“In Tokyo Bay, I sometimes discover things that reveal connections to home,” Dan says. “One such thing is the Hammerhead pier at Minatomirai. The port has changed, but the strong, steely grey structure remains – well-worn, but weathering all storms. It represented a striking contrast to the light, fun, and colorful vibrations of youth and fashion that surround it now.

“I wrote these words with gentle brushstrokes, as I watched my son play in its shadow, feeling the weight of being apart and the tenderness of reconnection. Living apart from my son is challenging, and days close to departure and arrival can be the most affecting.”

Max ZT, renowned as the ‘Jimi Hendrix of the hammered dulcimer’, brings his signature improvisational brilliance to the track, weaving atmospheric and meditative textures around Dan’s vocals. His groundbreaking style, shaped by training with the Cissokho griot family in Senegal and santoor master Pandit Shivkumar Sharma in India, lends a rich, global dimension to the piece.

Hammerhead is available from 18 April on all streaming services, including Bandcamp

For tickets to the Ten Steps Tour, visit https://www.dan-whitehouse.com/live/

top image: Ten Steps Dan Whitehouse & Max ZT. Courtesy of Peter J Millson

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