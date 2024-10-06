HOWL | Rothko and Steve Parry offer beauty and discord on a sonic journey

Marking a significant first in a decades-long creative friendship, Rothko (Mark Beazley) and Steve Parry (Hwyl Nofio, Neu Electrikk) unveil their debut full-length collaboration, HOWL.

Atmosphere, space, and texture

The album emerges from a shared musical vision that blends ambience, minimalism, and experimental soundscapes. Parry’s recordings – captured in the hushed, sacred confines of an ancient church – feature the ethereal resonance of the church organ, layered with Beazley’s signature bass tones, electric guitar, and immersive electronics. The result is an expansive sonic journey where atmosphere, space, and texture coalesce into two long-form pieces.

Beauty and discord

The album reflects an emptiness, the echoes from ancient walls, a deep sense of place – and the refractions between these two artists. HOWL veers between moments of meditative beauty and unsettling discord, creating a soundworld that feels ritualistic, mysterious, and transformative.

Pushing the boundaries

With both artists known for pushing the boundaries of their respective genres – Rothko for his minimalist, ambient no-rock, and Parry for his avant-garde and exploratory compositions – HOWL promises to be a captivating listening experience, defying easy categorization.

HOWL will be available on all major streaming platforms and as a physical CD via Rothko’s Bandcamp page rothko1.bandcamp.com from 11 October

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