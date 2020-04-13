I’m Back – new single from The Scribes plus Astro Snare

0

Plymouth/Bristol hip hop combo The Scribes combine a contemporary relevance, a classic edge of the golden age of hip hop with crunching, burnished tunes. They are back with their trademark oomph plus a new tune and video I’m Back featuring Astro Snare and UK legend MC Duke.

The track is the lead single taken from the forthcoming 5 track EP The Totem Trilogy Part 1 which is out now alongside the accompanying music video, on Quill Equipped Records.

Astro Snare

For the tune, The Scribes, themselves multi-award winners, teamed up with Chicago-raised producer Astro Snare, who brought his trademark funk-heavy boom bap production providing the perfect backdrop for his long awaited return to the mic, delivering a catchy hook in the mould of rap classics from a bygone era and a verse full of imagery and metaphor.

Wordplay

The track is also blessed by The Scribes lyricists Jonny Steele and Ill Literate, bringing the unique brand of raucous wordplay that has seen them become festival favourites across the UK, all delivered with the limitless energy that the group are known for.

Old school

Arguably most exciting of all, I’m Back features founding father of the UK hip hop scene MC Duke, effortlessly continuing the old school vibe of the piece with 16 bars of vintage flow, finishing the track off with the style and swag of a true legend.

Video

The video has stark visuals courtesy of videographer Alex Rogers who worked with the artists in an abandoned warehouse on the outskirts of London to produce the cinematic video.

Visuals

The Totem Trilogy Part 1 is the first in a three part series of releases from The Scribes featuring the work of renowned illustrator Chris Malbon whose cover art for the 3 EPs will link together to form one continuous image of the titular totem.

Out now!

The Totem Trilogy Part 1 will be released via the group’s own imprint Quill Equipped Records as limited edition CD and digital download/stream available on iTunes, Spotify and all good online retailers from April 13.

