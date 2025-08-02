Immersive, experimental, and full of sonic contrasts | Abrasive Trees and Gravity Machine

Gothic Post-Rock band Abrasive Trees will return to the stage this October for their first live show in nearly two years.

The performance, led by Matthew Rochford (Silver Moth/Rothko), is part of Autumn Sacrarium, a new immersive event at Things Happen Here in Dartington, Totnes.

Co-headlining with alt-rock collective Gravity Machine, the evening will also feature the premiere of Ashen Sky, a collaborative studio project involving members from both bands and contributions from artists including Mark Beazley (Rothko) and Sebastian Rochford (Polar Bear).

Matthew Rochford describes the event as “more than just another gig,” with music curated throughout the evening, including between sets.

Gravity Machine’s Niall Parker said: “It’s about creating something immersive, experimental, and full of sonic contrasts.”

Both bands will present new material and updated line-ups.

The event takes place on Saturday, 4 October 2025, at 7:30pm at Things Happen Here. Tickets are available now via WeGotTickets.

Related