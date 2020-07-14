In Silence / Mario Bajardi creates a sound adventure

0

In the video for God Is Burning, a track from the In Silence album by Mario Bajardi, a violin burns. The flames are a mesmeric visual accompaniment to the electro-music that morphs and moves as the traditional instrument is reduced to ash.

Part of the video was used when Mario was on the Italian channel RAI 3. Mario said he wants to promote a rebirth of people listening to music not just watching it.

In Silence goes beyond just listening. This is an album to feel your way through. Or rather, to let the musical emotions lead you through. Your ears, in this case, are a gateway to drama, tenderness and an unexpected journey that at times is scary and at others is nourishing.

Mario worked for years in Los Angeles as a sound designer, so it’s no surprise that he’s created an aural landscape to explore in In Silence. Musical collaborations have added even more nuance and depth to the tunes.

You get the feeling that In Silence is a very personal journey for Mario – it was his first violin (bought when he was six) that he burnt. “Fire embraces the concept of personal path through healing and its transformation the way to connect to the divine to undertake a new rebirth,” he says.

In Silence opens with ARK and takes no time to give your ears a shudder and embrace. Deep tones overtake you as a message seems to scratch out. IMP is a much more measured affair. Its melodic rhythms drift you in a sense of calm before a more eclectic approach takes over.

Almost delicate in its start Magma, quickly serves up a danceable beat, but even here there’s more going on. Think of the hum of an industrial lightbulb and a flower opening or the first steps of a baby deer and you’re there with Iridescence. There’s an easy afternoon looseness to Harlequine, with specks of electro colour. Aleare swells and moves and changes shape. Ringing has more of a traditional piano feel. But the short contemplative piece still points to deeper undercurrents. Lie In The Sky is another piece of evolving music.

Birdsong, piano and violin open What Colour is God… But don’t be deceived. This isn’t quite a romp, but it is a bounding celebration that trips through styles and sounds, atmospheres and emotions in its 30 minutes-plus playtime. This tune is a whole album in itself. Of course, it ends in Dust.

In Silence lulls you, excites you and leads you on a journey into music. Don’t just listen, this is an album to feel your way through. These are tunes to lose yourself in. Let yourself go.

