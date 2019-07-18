Jamaican Jazz Sessions take over London this August

0

The resurgent UK jazz movement is set to take on a distinctly Jamaican flavour next month with the coming together of one of London’s biggest talents, drummer Moses Boyd, and legendary Jamaican trombonist Vin Gordon, thanks to a new partnership between Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum and DJ Gilles Peterson.

The unmissable one-off performance will take place ahead of Notting Hill Carnival weekend to wrap-up a three-week series of summer gigs curated by Gilles and hosted by Appleton Estate Rum at live-music venues across the city.

With all jazz acts hand-selected by Gilles, the series aims to showcase the best new wave talent leading the UK jazz movement – and highlight the enduring influence of Jamaican culture on the British music scene.

Gilles has long championed the resurgence of jazz music in the UK – unearthing the new generation of musicians creating upbeat, energetic takes on old rhythms and leading the way for artists globally.

Recognising the influential contribution that Jamaican culture has had on jazz in the UK prompted Jamaican rum brand Appleton Estate and Gilles Peterson to collaborate and bring these landmark Jamaican Jazz sessions to London.

Gilles Peterson told ArtsCulture: “Jamaica’s musical influence has been huge in keeping the UK at the front of dance music culture, and the same is happening right now in jazz.

“The wave of Jamaican musicians, like saxophonist Joe Harriott – who moved to Britain in the 50’s – had as much of a profound influence on UK music as the sound system culture which arrived at the same time. These people were the beginning of a line that continues today through London-based artists like Moses Boyd, Nubya Garcia, and Kokoroko.

“There is no doubt that UK jazz is leading the genre worldwide right now, and what Appleton Estate Rum and I want to do with these sessions is to celebrate the evolution of nu-jazz and introduce a new audience to Jamaican jazz music.

“The final gig on Thursday 22 August at Omeara is going to be pure magic for anyone who knows jazz. But even for those new to the genre, what we have here is the legendary instrumentals of Vin Gordon, heard on so many early ska tracks and Studio One recordings, not to mention Bob Marley’s Exodus, meeting the cutting-edge vision of Moses. It will be a historic combination not to be missed.”

In addition to the Jamaican Jazz series with Gilles, Appleton Estate Rum will be featuring at an exciting new jazz-focused music festival – Naked City at Beckenham Place Park, Southeast London. Fans will be given a chance to experience surprise acoustic jazz gigs from top-tier talent in the comfort of the Appleton Estate Jamaican rum bar throughout the one-day festival.

