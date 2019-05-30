Music festivals around the world to check out this summer

0

You could travel the world going to music festivals and still get back to our stomping ground of Devon for the incredibly exciting Langaland fest of music and art.

In fact, we would recommend it! The rich palette of experience can only help when it comes to judging our more local creative delicacies.

To that end, we’re sharing this list of world-wide music festivals which includes outings in Japan, Tahiti and a heck of a lot in California.

But it’s not just the travelling or music that will open your eyes, mind and ears. There’s a blues and beer extravaganza, Persian delights, outdoor specialities and even some music to mellow to.

Before you can explore the rest of the world, explore this list. And as we all know, all journey’s start with the first step, so if these have sparked that wonderlust for music festivals, drop us a line, and let us know how you get on and where you end up.

JUNE 2019



Capitola Summer Twilight Concerts, Santa Cruz, California: 5 June – 28 August

Taking place every Wednesday from June – August in the quaint seaside village of Capitola, visitors can enjoy a series of weekly live music events set against the beautiful Californian sunset at the Capitola Summer Twilight Concerts. The performances, showcasing a mix of soul, funk, rock, blues and tribute acts, are held at the Esplanade Park Bandstand from 6pm looking out onto the beach and picnics are strictly encouraged. santaLeecruz.org

Country Summer Music Festival, Sonoma County, California: 14 – 16 June

Northern California’s biggest country music festival, Country Summer Music Festival, features three days of top country artists, as well as Western-themed attractions, country-inspired foods and libations for every palate. Headline acts include Tim McGraw, Jake Owen and Carly Pearce. sonomacounty.com

Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Telluride, Colorado: 20 – 23 June

The 46th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival returns for four unforgettable days of music, hiking and laughter. Fans of bluegrass music will see Jim James, Kacey Musgraves and Sam Bush Band perform beneath the Colorado sunshine. There are also workshops, circus performances and music contests to enjoy. colorado.com

Black Oaks Summer Concert Series, Yosemite Tuolumne County, California: Now – August

Back for its second year Tuolumne’s premiere resort, Black Oak Casino, launches their summer concert series at Westside Pavilion. With an extensive roster of national headliners, including award-winning country artists, rap superstars and rocks biggest legends, the series is set to build on the momentum of its inaugural year with performances by Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Chris Young and Pitbull. visittuolumne.com

JULY 2019



Heiva I Tahiti, The Islands of Tahiti: 4 – 20 July

Summer is a time for celebration and no one does that quite like The Islands of Tahiti. The festival of life, Heiva I Tahiti, is where tradition takes centre stage. Locals honour ancestral customs and dancers prepare for the festival six months ahead of time. Participants make costumes, select music, and choreograph their dances thematically, accompanied by live music from ukuleles, nasal flutes and marine shells, all enjoyed to the backdrop of palm trees and pristine white sand. tahititourisme.uk/en-gb

Yosemite Music Festival – Yosemite Mariposa County, California: 6 – 7 July

Located in the picturesque Sierra Nevada foothill town of Mariposa, the Yosemite Music Festival takes place at the gateway to Yosemite National Park. The area attracts artists, ranchers, wanderers, writers and nature enthusiasts looking to enjoy the western foothills in relative tranquillity. In its 16th year, Yosemite Music Festival provides a simple and stunningly mellow environment for people to interact with original music by local, regional, national, and international bands. yosemite.com

Fuji Rock Festival, Niigata, Japan: 26 ­– 29 July

Now in its 22nd year, Fuji Rock Festival is indisputably the largest and most exciting outdoor music festival in Japan. With seven stages and powerhouse headliners like the SIA, The Cure and The Chemical Brothers, this festival draws over 100,000 attendees to Niigata every summer. seejapan.co.uk

AUGUST 2019

Mammoth Festival of Beers and Bluesapalooza, Mammoth Lakes, California: 1 – 4 August

Hosted in one of the most naturally beautiful venues in western America, Mammoth Lakes Festival of Beers and Bluesapalooza is nestled beside the azure Mammoth Lake. The mountainous location offers festival-goers the chance to participate in outdoor experiences such as kayaking, mountain biking and fishing. There are also 60 craft breweries pouring more than 150 beers and ciders from around the USA. visitmammoth.com

Pickathon Music Festival Portland, Oregon: 1 – 4 August

Pickathon is an independent, three-day festival taking place on 80 acres of Pendarvis Farm, just outside Portland, attracting a range of indie, rock and rap artists as well as bluegrass troupes that gave the event its name. From 1-4 August, the festival welcomes music lovers and families alike with the option of camping the entire weekend. Artist highlights this year include Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Laura Veirs and Mandolin Orange. The festival also releases an exclusive Spotify playlist so you can hear the acts performing beforehand. travelportland.com

Watershed Festival, George, Washington: 2 – 4 August

Taking place in the spectacular Gorge Amphitheatre, offering incredible acoustics in addition to views of the Columbia River Gorge, Watershed Festival is the biggest country music festival in the Pacific Northwest. There’s music from renowned country artists, including Zac Brown Band and Jason Aldean, as well as outdoor yoga classes, body painting and fairground rides. visitseattle.org

1st Persian Music Beach Festival, Newport Beach, California: 4 August

Persian culture and California cool collide on 4 August for the first ever Persian Music Beach Festival. Enjoy and dance to the best of Persian music by the most elite DJs in the Persian community. Dip in the ocean, soak in the sun and enjoy the hookah lounge at one of California’s most pristine beaches. visitnewportbeach.com

Top image: by Wendy Wei from Pexels