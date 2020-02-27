Ninebarrow: duo head on tour as five-piece

0

BBC award nominees Ninebarrow, widely recognised as one of the finest duos in UK folk music, are touring as a five-piece band for the first time in March.

The Dorset duo cross the county border and head to Devon on Friday, March 27 for a performance at The Plough, Great Torrington.

Landscape and history

In just a few short years Jon Whitley and Jay LaBouchadiere, named after Nine Barrow Down in the Purbeck hills, have carved themselves a distinctive niche on the folk roots scene with their outstanding harmonies, delicate instrumentation and captivating narrative songs. Many of the songs are inspired by Britain’s rich landscape and history, especially that of their native Dorset.

A leap of faith

In 2017 Ninebarrow were nominated for the coveted ‘Horizon’ award for ‘Best Emerging Artist’ at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards at the Royal Albert Hall – only a short while after Jon gave up his job as a teacher and Jay as a GP in favour of a full-time music career – a leap of faith that has clearly paid off.

Described by Mark Radcliffe as sounding like ‘two halves of one voice’, by Seth Lakeman as ‘a fantastic duo’ and by Kate Rusby as ‘absolutely amazing’, Whitley and LaBouchardiere decided to embark on a band tour after a successful one-off concert as a five piece last autumn.

The same stand-out guest musicians who joined them on stage at Dorset’s Poole Lighthouse that night will set off on a five-date tour on March 25.

Jon and Jay will welcome cellist and long-term collaborator, Lee MacKenzie, brilliant double bassist John Parker and in-demand Evan Carson on percussion. The set will include brand new songs alongside lush, layered, full-bodied arrangements of some old favourites.

A Pocket Full of Acorns

The duo released their latest album The Waters and the Wild in 2018 to widespread critical acclaim. Their fourth album A Pocket Full of Acorns is due to be released in autumn 2020.

This year will also see Jon and Jay hosting musical walking weekends in Dorset, following the publication of Ninebarrow’s Dorset, a series of walks which have inspired their songs. www.ninebarrowwalking.co.uk

The Ninebarrow Band’s debut tour will take in the counties of Devon, Dorset, Warwickshire, Gloucestershire and Suffolk.

Tour dates

Wed 25th March 2020 The Apex BURY-ST-EDMUNDS www.theapex.co.uk

Thu 26th March 2020 St Andrew’s Church RUGBY www.ninebarrow.co.uk/rugby

Fri 27th March 2020 The Plough Arts Centre GREAT TORRINGTON www.theploughartscentre.org.uk

Sat 28th March 2020 Dorchester Arts DORCHESTER wwww.dorchesterarts.org.uk

Sun 29th March 2020 The Goods Shed TETBURY www.shed-arts.co.uk