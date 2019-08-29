Rhys Lewis In Between Minds UK and Ireland tour

0

“We’re living in a weird time where we’re all anxious,” says singer-songwriter Rhys Lewis. Amen to that.

“Everyone has their own thoughts and fears, but it’s probably the same thing unifying them,” he explains. “And even though that divides us it should unite us and bring us together.”

In Between Minds

Rhys is preparing for a UK and Ireland tour in November with his new album In Between Minds, the new record reflects his current state of mind and uncertainty of the times we live in.

‘In Between Minds’ is an important collection of songs to me,” says Rhys.

Heavier emotions and anxieties

“Each track on the EP has helped me distill and better understand some of the heavier emotions and anxieties that had been sitting at the back of my mind for the best part of a year.

“Self-reflection, which currently seems to be at the heart of my writing process, can sometimes cause more harm than good; you can end up pulling your thoughts in too many different directions and tie your mind in knots.

Being at peace

“So writing songs has become a way for me to draw a line in the sand and be at peace with things whenever things get confused in my own head.”

The EP touches on the multitude of anxieties that plague this generation – whether it be the difficultly in maintaining relationships, or the wider theme of politics.

Featuring 5 tracks, the EP includes recent singles End Like This, Hold on to Happiness and Better Than Today, alongside new tracks Lonely in Love, which explores the complexities of falling out of love, and closing track Things You Can’t Change – inspired by a post Rhys saw on Humans Of New York.

Having toured extensively over the past couple of years, he has opened for such artists as Sigrid, Freya Ridings, JP Cooper and James TW.

Originally from Oxford, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter has had continued support from BBC Introducing having recording two live sessions, performing at a BBC Introducing show in London. He performed on the British Music Embassy stage at SXSW Festival 2018, and has enjoyed critical acclaim from press.

For more and tickets pop on to the Rhys Lewis website

LIVE DATES

15th November: Galway Roisin Dubh

16th November: Derry Glassworks

17th November: Dublin Button Factory

18th November: Glasgow King Tut’s

20th November: Leeds Brudenell Community Room

21st November: Manchester Deaf Institute *

22nd November: Bristol Thekla *

23rd November: Birmingham O2 Institute 3 *

25th November: London EartH Theatre *

26th November: Brighton Komedia *

28th November: Oxford O2 Academy 2