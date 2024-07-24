Sam Fender warm up show at Plymouth Pavilions

Sam Fender will play of a warm-up show at Plymouth Pavilions on Saturday 3August, in anticipation of his Boardmasters Festival headline slot the following weekend in Cornwall.

Sam has been busy in the studio working on the follow-up to his acclaimed, Mercury Prize nominated number one album, Seventeen Going Under, and heralds his live return next month with a headline slot at Boardmasters on 10 August. Ahead of that, he’ll warm up for the show in Plymouth, almost a year since headlining the Reading & Leeds Festivals in August 2023, his last live performances. Day tickets for Sam’s Boardmasters show have long since sold out.

Tickets for Plymouth have just gone on pre-sale to fans signed up to Sam’s mailing list from, reaching general sale from 10am on Friday 26 July via www.samfender.com or www.plymouthpavilions.com

New music is slated for release later this year.

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