Seth Lakeman Well Worn Path at Exeter Cathedral

Seth Lakeman is called the Prince of Folk by that reliable musicista Monger, of Listen With Monger. And with that prince popping – or should that be folking, snarf – along to Exeter Cathedral, we thought we take the chance to indulge in a little Seth.

Such is the draw of Seth that extra tickets have been put on show.

Whirlwind world tour

Fresh from his whirlwind world tour with rock legend Robert Plant, the charismatic performer will be playing the headline show in support of his stunning, ninth solo album The Well-Worn Path.

The Well-Worn Path

The Well-Worn Path was recorded in Seth’s garden studio on Dartmoor in January 2018 on a short break from touring with Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters. It is a return to a no-nonsense, organic, classic folk-rock approach with hints of Fairport Convention, Neil Young, Nick Cave and Billy Bragg. Plus Lakeman’s trademark foot-stomping, fiddle bow-shredding and soaring vocals.

But wait, did somebody say prog rock?

More rocking

Seth said: “This ninth CD is quite different from my previous album, with more of a prog-rock approach. My last record was a deliberately understated Americana set, but this one is more rocking.”

Wait stays is Seth’s story-telling songs, based upon West Country characters.

West Country characters

Here’s a run-down of who you’ll be running into on The Well-Worn Path

The Educated Man pays homage to a teacher called Tommy (and, in effect, a paean to teachers everywhere).

Fitzsimmons Fight is about Cornish world heavyweight boxer Bob Fitzsimmons, born in Helston, and a bloody, two- hour, bare-knuckle bout that is the stuff of legend.

Also there is the Dig New Ground is a rare political song from Seth – a war-cry for workers.

And who can resist a title track which fades into the Dartmoor dimpsey

Multiple BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner and Mercury Music Prize nominee Seth is one of folk and roots music’s real innovators. His albums continue to break new ground and his enviable live reputation has seen him grace stages the world over. He will be out playing these new songs for his UK fans in 2019, while will still hopping back on and off the Robert Plant touring juggernaut.

“Robert contacted me out of the blue to play on his latest album Carry Fire and then, asked me to join his band The Sensational Space Shifters. Even better, he invited me do the solo opening slots at mega gigs all over the world too,” Seth told ArtsCulutre.

“I love playing with Robert. He is such a gracious man and still regarded as the best rock singer in the world. It’s a dream come true to play next to him and his incredible world-class musicians.”

“But my heart lies truly in my own music and this is what I will always return to – and have tried to capture on The Well Worn Path.”

Seth Lakeman will play Exeter Cathedral on 28 Feb 2019.

