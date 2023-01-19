Short Circuit Tour | Charlie Dore on UK tour

Charlie Dore returns this spring to deliver the first 8 dates of the Short Circuit Tour alongside her multi-instrumental co-pilot Julian Littman.

The multi-award-winning songwriter has 10 albums and 4 EPs worth of material to draw from, so when planning the tour she realised that there were dozens of favourite songs in her catalogue that had hardly ever been performed live – some never.

Favourites

Charlie says: “Of course, you fall in love with your newest release and want to share those shiny new songs, so it’s easy to end up ignoring most of your previous favourites, simply because there’s not enough time in any one night.”

This year Charlie has opted to tour in short, sharp bursts – yes, Short Circuits – so that in between each run of shows she and Julian can dive in and totally change the content and shape of each single set.

Fresh

Charlie adds “This way we keep it fresh, the audience gets a chance to hear some of their all-time live favourites as well as brand new songs…so Julian and I get a chance to explore different arrangements and rediscover songs we’d written but forgotten we loved playing. None of these songs has a sell-by date, so we’re looking forward to re-visiting them and introducing them to all the new material. We think they’ll enjoy each others’ company and we hope the audience will too.”

Dark wit, lyricism, and distinctive melodic voice

Described as ‘brave, original and poignant’ by The Guardian, Dore has become known as one of the UK’s most respected songwriters – creating a genre-defying blend of what is best described as eclectic, contemporary folk-Americana with crunchy lyrics. Sewn-through with her trademark dark wit, lyricism, and distinctive melodic voice, Dore’s material continues to reach new and enthusiastic audiences across all ages.

These 8 dates will take in venues across both England and Scotland. Starting in Cambridge on 17 February, the tour then heads to Somerset, Lon don, Ayr, Kinross, Glasgow, York, Ulverston and the Wirral. Part 2 starts in May.

The Short Circuit Tour – Spring Dates

Friday 17 February – Cambridge Folk Club at The Golden Hind, Cambridge

Saturday 18 February – Silver Street Sessions, Wiveliscombe, Somerset

Sunday 19 February – Twick Foll at The Cabbage Patch Pub, Twickenham

Saturday 25 February – The Bothy Cafe, River Garden, Auchincruive, Ayr

Sunday 26 February – Backstage At The Green Hotel, Kinross

Monday 27 February – Hug & Pint, Glasgow

Tuesday 28 February – BBC Radio Scotland live session for Another Country with Ricky Ross

Thursday 9 March – Black Swan Folk Club, York

All tickets and details available at charliedore.com