Sonic Ritual | “Soul surgery in a sensuous space”

Innovative therapeutic modalities are, let’s face it, ten a penny around these parts. But cellist and composer Ben Roberts – alongside his life partner and facilitator Steph Kelly, collectively known as Mystical Punk – present something truly unique and profoundly moving.

Sonic Ritual means intimate, spellbinding sessions of live cello performance and profound vibrational healing in the gorgeous English Baroque setting of Angel Hall, Bowden House. The next session will be on May 6.

Soundcheck before the last Sonic Ritual show. Courtesy of Andy Hill

“The last Sonic Ritual session went incredibly well,” says Ben, “Everybody present told me they felt a deep sense of peace and grounding.”

Other attendees reported they “sensed the elasticity of time – and felt as if they’d drifted into infinity during Ben’s intense, moving performance.” Another said Sonic Ritual was “…an utterly transformative experience. Like sonic surgery. Amazing!”

Check out the next session at Angel Hall, Bowden House, at 7.30pm on May 6.

Courtesy of Andy Hill

Sonic Ritual is a unique experience of vibrational healing integrated into musical performance. An invitation to attune to our inner reality in the moment and allow any dissonant energies to transmute through the frequencies of the electric cello.

In this new musical paradigm, the audience plays an active role in consciously co-creating the music; each participant is a conduit contributing to the sound being channeled by Ben, who processes the energy in the room through his playing. In this way we’ll be experiencing our inner realities as well as the collective field via music.

The evening will be a journey through improvised soundscapes channeled by cellist Ben Roberts, with light facilitation by Steph Kelly. You are invited to lie down and get comfortable, or to move – whatever you feel called to.

Format of the event 19:30 → Opening circle: a moment to arrive, transition into the energy of the evening and share any intentions you might have

19:45 → Music: improvised sound journey featuring live electric cello

20:30 → Closing circle: a return to the group space and conscious integration of the sound journey

20:45 → End of event Bring: yoga mats, bolsters, cushions and blankets are provided. Bring anything that helps you feel comfortable; comfy clothes, a bottle of water or flask of tea.

Spanning disparate realms of spirituality, punk, sound design and alternative healing, cellist Ben Roberts is on a quest to upend what he describes as regressive ‘Oil Age’ attitudes and transform the world through art. Applying cello techniques that are both classical and avant-garde, Ben’s boundary-defying music rips up the rule book by challenging conventional tunings and dispensing with traditional melodic hooks in favour of raw textures and hypnotic architectural stillnesses.

Trained as a professional engineer, Ben spent years working in building design at a senior conceptual level. From this he acquired a vital insight: civilisation’s big problems such as environmental rapacity and climate change will never be tackled until the ambient level of human consciousness is somehow elevated. Thus he turned his attention full time to his passion for the cello, immersing himself in mystical literature, punk philosophy and music history, and set about composing music designed to both reflect and usher in a new era of awareness.

Having played on many of the world’s greatest stages and festival lineups as part of a wide range of orchestras, bands, and innovative musical projects, Ben now brings his unique soundscapes and instinctual energy to live audiences through his powerful solo shows, innovating musical performance with energetic healing.

Stephanie Lisa Kelly is a writer, facilitator and artist whose work focuses on reintegrating spirituality into secular culture through events, poetry, photography and music. Having led retreats internationally pre-pandemic, she is currently focussed on serving her local community in Devon.

Her writing has been described as “sensuous mysticism” and she is the pen behind Wild Grace – for a world between stories – and co-founder of the Mystical Punk podcast, a podcast about inner and outer transition in an age of collapse and possibility.

Top image: Courtesy of Simon Congdon; styling Willow De La Roche

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