Stir Crazy | The Scribes welcome in Mr Teatime

It takes a mastery of style to be able to break taboos and highlight some uncomfortable truths. And to do that in song without losing any of your trademark beats or pizzazz is kinda super good. Cue The Scribes and their new ‘Christmas’ tune Stir Crazy.

In any other year, Stir Crazy would be a chilling and tuneful recognition of the voices that go on in your head when you’re on your own. Doubly at this time of year. That the song is at the backend of a year of lockdowns and isolation adds an extra layer of resonance which makes it immediately and chillingly gettable.

The lyrics, hooks and and beats that are hypnotic and paranoiac.

Couple it with a lockdown video featuring the physical manifestation of the evil alter-ego Mr Teatime, and you’ve got a claustrophobic, beatastic, and spooky rap tune. It’s a bagful of opposites which all go together: it’s open about being closed; it’s lonely while reaching out; and much as this is a personal tale of woe, you still manage to move to the music.

The Scribes seem to relish taking on issues, personal and political, and turning them into mind-expanding, ear-hopping and full-body absorbing journey.

Stir Crazy was made in collaboration with Finland-based producer J-Boom and was released by international hip hop label The Get Down Records as a bandcamp exclusive on the 11 December. The video is fresh out of the wrapping today (18 December).

It will be available as a digital download with the instrumental or as limited edition 7″ transparent vinyl with second collaboration track Haunted House Party. The release will then become available on all online streaming services/retailers from January the 15, 2021.

The tracks and video, all produced throughout lockdown, combine J-Boom’s trademark dusty production with The Scribes’ razor sharp raps and a feature from dark alter ego Mr Teatime. The heavy boom bap beats provide a fitting soundtrack for lyrical musings about loneliness, lockdown and the general chaos that has been 2020.

