Swing Into Christmas with Down for the Count Swing Orchestra
Festive scenes are best served cool. Which is where the Count Swing Orchestra come in. The 30-piece orchestra are set to bring their joyous celebration of the Great American Songbook to venues across the country this holiday season, and will be swinging by Exeter’s Northcott Theatre.
Under the baton of conductor and arranger Mike Paul-Smith, Down for the Count can not only boast a 3-day residency at Le Caveau de la Huchette in Paris, Europe’s oldest jazz club, and an outdoor concert supporting The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, performed to 10,000 people – it also boasts the rare combination of swing band and string section.
Christmas classics
In addition to timeless Christmas classics, this year’s tour features brand-new arrangements, offering audiences a fresh take on songs such as The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Let It Snow!, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, alongside non-festive favourites by the likes of Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong that showcase the orchestra’s sensational musicians and vocalists.
Down for the Count started life in 2005 as a group of school friends in Buckinghamshire. Mike explains: “We all participated in student orchestras and jazz bands, performing at iconic venues like The Royal Albert Hall and on tours such as The North Sea Jazz Festival. The inspiration and opportunities we had at our local music centre were invaluable and sparked the idea to form the band.”
In demand
Initially, the band performed at local weddings and parties, quickly growing to become one of the most in-demand event bands in the UK. However, a spontaneous trip to a Bedfordshire vintage festival in 2012 renewed the band’s love of swing music from the 1940s and they returned to the festival as performers the following year. It all grew from there.
No regrets
But Mike, who was studying Medicine at the University of Oxford, faced a dilemma that’s common among musicians: whether or not to go to music college. “I loved Medicine, and after graduating I even decided to do a PhD in gene therapy. However, I was finding that each year we were getting more and more performance opportunities, so I made the decision to concentrate on music full-time – and haven’t regretted it yet!”
Get your tickets for Down for the Count, at The Great Hall, Exeter on 24 November, 5pm.
Down for the Count Swing Orchestra Christmas tour
Fri 22 Nov ~ LEICESTER Empire Hall
Sat 23 Nov ~ CARDIFF Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama
Sun 24 Nov ~ EXETER Great Hall
Fri 29 Nov ~ CAMBRIDGE West Road Concert Hall
Sat 30 Nov ~ BIRMINGHAM Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
Sun 1 Dec ~ IPSWICH Corn Exchange
Mon 2 Dec ~ BATH The Forum
Tue 3 Dec ~ CHELTENHAM Town Hall
Wed 4 Dec ~ LIVERPOOL St. George’s Hall
Thu 5 Dec ~ GLASGOW Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Sat 7 Dec ~ EDINBURGH The Queen’s Hall
Mon 9 Dec ~ PERTH Concert Hall
Fri 13 Dec ~ SHEFFIELD Octagon Centre
Sat 14 Dec ~ YORK Central Hall
Sun 15 Dec ~ MANCHESTER The Stoller Hall
Tue 17 Dec ~ NOTTINGHAM Albert Hall
Wed 18 Dec ~ HUDDERSFIELD Lawrence Batley Theatre
Thu 19 Dec ~ HULL City Hall
Fri 20 Dec ~ OXFORD Olivier Hall
Sat 21 Dec ~ WORTHING Assembly Hall
Sun 22 Dec ~ SOUTHAMPTON Turner Sims
Sat 28 Dec ~ LONDON Cadogan Hall
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