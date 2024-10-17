Taz Babiker | Uplifting, soulful and sublime

“I’ve always been a singer, since I was four and my dad played the oud around our house,” says Totnes artist Taz Babiker. But the responsibilities of adult life – work, Taz’s own growing family – took precedence over the years, gradually pushing music into the background of his life.

“Then Covid happened, and that pause in life’s business led me to this process of self inquiry. What does it mean, I wondered, to be me in this world today? What does it mean to be a man of my heritage, raising children in a land that’s not my own?”

Spiritual trek

This in turn led Taz – born in the UK, to Sudanese immigrants – to embark on an epic three-days-and-nights spiritual trek of self-discovery from the source of the River Dart, all the way to the sea.

“A close friend led me to the source of the river, up on Dartmoor where we conducted a brief ceremony. Then I set off, alone, without speaking to or encountering another soul for three days.”

Enlightenment

The journey was arduous. “I like to think of myself as a wild creature! But by the third day I was struggling. The gas stove I’d borrowed broke. I only had a bivvy bag to sleep in. It was tiring. It was cold.” Nevertheless, Taz found enlightenment.

“In my loneliness, and desperation to meet up with my friends and family at the end, I began to hallucinate. From nowhere I started humming a melody, and after my adventure was over I decided to turn that melody into a song.

That song, River, inspired a further trio of songs by Taz, which became the Where The Heart Is EP.

Relationships

“Opening track Divide is about our relationship with the world,” Taz says. “The disconnections and misunderstandings that fracture human relationships and society at large. Chi explores the spiritual and mystical connection between individuals, emphasising love, harmony, and the unifying force of life energy. Bring Me Home focuses on the themes of belonging, community, and the emotional journey back to one’s roots. It speaks to the human condition of seeking solace and understanding in familiar spaces and relationships.”

<a href=https://tazbabiker.bandcamp.com/album/where-the-heart-is>Where The Heart Is by Taz Babiker</a>

Uplifting, soulful and graced with sublime masculinity, Taz’s Where The Heart Is EP was recorded at Sorting Room Studios in Dartington.

Humanitarian

Taz intends the proceeds of this EP to be donated to help the humanitarian crisis currently unfolding in Sudan.

“My song Divide expresses how I feel about conflict,” says Taz .”How we need to overcome our differences as people, if we have any chances of surviving as a species.”

First single Divide was out on 11 October. Second single Chi is released on 25 October. And Where The Heart is EP is out on 8 November.

Taz Babiker | Instagram | Soundcloud | Bandcamp | Spotify

top image: Courtesy of Dannie Carter

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